Class 6A

1. Richardson Lake Highlands (17-3)

2. Beaumont United (19-1)

3. Arlington Martin (19-3)

4. Allen (19-6)

5. Plano (19-6)

6. DeSoto (18-4)

7. Katy Seven Lakes (22-4)

8. Cy Creek (18-5)

9. Pearland Dawson (19-4)

10. Round Rock Stony Point (18-1)

11. San Marcos (25-2)

12. Buda Johnson (20-2)

13. Austin Westlake (22-3)

14. Fort Bend Hightower (16-6)

15. Denton Guyer (16-6)

16. Mansfield Legacy (15-5)

17. San Antonio Brennan (18-6)

18. Plano East (20-3)

19. Killeen Harker Heights (16-7)

20. Dallas Highland Park (16-5)

21. Cy Falls (16-5)

22. Keller Central (17-4)

23. Trophy Club Byron Nelson (18-4)

24. Humble Summer Creek (18-5)

25. Tomball Memorial (21-2)

Class 5A

1. Dallas Kimball (16-2)

2. Killeen Ellison (21-3)

3. Mansfield Summit (21-2)

4. Fort Bend Marshall (20-3)

5. Amarillo (22-3)

6. Boerne Champion (21-1)

7. Dallas South Oak Cliff (12-5)

8. Mount Pleasant (22-0)

9. Frisco Wakeland (19-3)

10. Forney (21-2)

11. Frisco Liberty (17-5)

12. Leander Rouse (14-8)

13. Red Oak (16-8)

14. Lancaster (12-7)

15. Colleyville Heritage (16-4)

16. Manvel (11-7)

17. Fort Worth Wyatt (6-10)

18. A&M Consolidated (15-6)

19. Lufkin (22-3)

20. San Antonio Veterans Memorial (21-3)

21. San Antonio Wagner (12-8)

22. Frisco Independence (15-10)

23. Frisco Memorial (13-11)

24. Mont Belvieu Barbers Hill (18-5)

25. Burleson Centennial (20-4)

Class 4A

1. Dallas Carter (18-2)

2. Dallas Faith Family (17-2)

3. Silsbee (13-11)

4. Houston Furr (11-2)

5. Houston Washington (13-7)

6. Boerne (17-5)

7. Canyon (16-2)

8. Dallas Pinkston (12-9)

9. Iowa Colony (20-2)

10. Anna (11-7)

11. Sulphur Springs (18-6)

12. Stafford (17-7)

13. Bullard (18-4)

14. Pleasanton (20-5)

15. Somerset (14-9)

16. Hamshire-Fannett (19-5)

17. Center (17-3)

18. Chapel Hill (10-6)

19. Sour Lake Hardin-Jefferson (19-5)

20. Hereford (16-2)

21. Canyon Randall (14-9)

22. Jacksonville (12-6)

23. Estacado (12-14)

24. Waxahachie Life (22-4)

25. Seminole (15-7)

Class 3A

1. Dallas Madison (11-13)

2. Hitchcock (13-7)

3. Shallowater (14-2)

4. Lorena (17-5)

5. Peaster (16-6)

6. Brock (15-8)

7. Ponder (18-5)

8. Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill (24-2)

9. Wichita Falls City View (15-5)

10. Mexia (18-5)

11. Lytle (18-6)

12. Nacogdoches Central Heights (13-10)

13. Orangefield (18-5)

14. Corpus Christi London (14-8)

15. Holliday (17-2)

16. Winnie East Chambers (21-3)

17. Childress (12-6)

18. Poth (6-2)

19. Diboll (8-7)

20. Franklin (6-2)

21. Tornillo (19-1)

22. Abernathy (13-5)

23. Universal City Randolph (11-5)

24. Jefferson (15-4)

25. Mineola (14-6)

Class 2A

1. Lipan (21-1)

2. LaPoynor (17-7)

3. Timpson (9-2)

4. Flatonia (21-2)

5. Floydada (21-4)

6. Reagan County (15-9)

7. Martin's Mill (17-4)

8. Douglass (19-3)

9. Sulphur Springs North Hopkins (16-6)

10. Dallardsville Big Sandy (15-6)

11. Farwell (15-4)

12. New Home (15-7)

13. Clarendon (7-6)

14. Olton (14-4)

15. New Deal (13-6)

16. Beckville (19-5)

17. Port Aransas (16-8)

18. Grapeland (16-7)

19. Tolar (18-5)

20. Gruver (14-9)

21. Thorndale (15-5)

22. Vega (11-5)

23. Stockdale (8-9)

24. Ivanhoe Sam Rayburn (16-4)

25. Skidmore Tynan (18-3)

Class 1A

1. Graford (20-3)

2. Jayton (21-1)

3. McMullen County (22-2)

4. Irion County (13-1)

5. Perrin Whitt (15-4)

6. Nazareth (11-6)

7. Texline (19-4)

8. Lorenzo (14-8)

9. Garden City (21-3)

10. Midway (16-5)

11. Dodd City (16-7)

12. Brookeland (16-4)

13. Martinsville (17-4)

14. Slidell (11-12)

15. Abbott (6-0)

16. Waelder (18-7)

17. Huckabay (16-5)

18. Fayetteville (14-7)

19. San Perlita (6-15)

20. Gordon (15-6)

21. Whitharral (10-4)

22. Grady (14-6)

23. Neches (13-8)

24. Munday (15-3)

25. Eula (11-8)

TAPPS 6A/SPC 4A

1. Plano Prestonwood Christian (20-6)

2. Tomball Concordia Lutheran (17-5)

3. Houston Christian (19-4)

4. Houston St. Thomas (15-1)

5. San Antonio Antonian Prep (22-6)

6. San Antonio Central Catholic (17-5)

7. Addison Trinity Christian Academy (25-5)

8. Plano John Paul II (9-14)

9. Dallas Bishop Lynch (17-9)

10. Addison Greenhill School (13-4)

TAPPS 5A/SPC 3A

1. Houston Second Baptist (17-7)

2. San Antonio TMI Episcopal (21-6)

3. Austin St. Michaels (15-8)

4. The Woodlands Christian Academy (16-8)

5. Austin Regents (19-8)

6. Fort Worth Southwest Christian (17-7)

7. Argyle Liberty Christian (20-10)

8. Laredo St. Augustine (19-4)

9. Frisco Legacy Christian (21-7)

10. Arlington Oakridge (18-7)

TAPPS 4A

1. Lubbock Trinity Christian School (15-6)

2. Houston St. Thomas Episcopal (16-6)

3. Austin Brentwood Christian School (16-6)

4. Arlington Grace Prep Academy (12-7)

5. Schertz John Paul II (8-14)

6. McKinney Christian Academy (21-9)

7. Boerne Geneva Academy (18-6)

8. San Antonio Holy Cross (15-9)

9. Austin Veritas Academy (14-4)

10. Bullard Brook Hill School (11-6)

TAPPS 3A

1. Houston Westbury Christian School (14-9)

2. Houston St. Francis Episcopal School (13-6)

3. Dallas Akiba Yavneh Academy (13-5)

4. Lubbock Christian School (13-2)

5. Houston Lutheran North (11-6)

6. Waco Live Oak Classical (21-1)

7. Marble Falls Faith Academy (11-7)

8. Bryan Brazos Christian School (11-6)

9. Richardson North Dallas Adventist Academy (10-6)

10. Tyler Bishop Gorman Catholic School (13-6)

TAPPS 2A

1. Fort Worth Bethesda Christian (21-2)

2. Lubbock All Saints Episcopal (19-1)

3. Galveston O’Connell (14-8)

4. Houston Grace Christian (16-10)

5. Lubbock Kingdom Prep (10-3)

6. Pflugerville Concordia (14-7)

7. Austin Juan Diego Catholic (15-9)

8. Longview Trinity (5-1)

9. Wylie Preparatory Academy (8-1)

10. Crowley Nazarene Christian (13-4)

TAPPS 1A

1. Cypress Covenant (14-8)

2. DeSoto Canterbury Kingdom Collegiate (6-8)

3. North Prosper Prestonwood Christian (8-3)

4. Dallas The Winston School (12-3)

5. Spring Founders Christian (14-8)

6. Conroe Calvary Baptist (13-9)

7. San Angelo Cornerstone (13-6)

8. Amarillo Accelerate Christian (13-8)

9. Fredericksburg Heritage (6-3)

10. Baytown Christian (8-2)

 
 

