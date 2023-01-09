Class 6A
1. Richardson Lake Highlands (17-3)
2. Beaumont United (19-1)
3. Arlington Martin (19-3)
4. Allen (19-6)
5. Plano (19-6)
6. DeSoto (18-4)
7. Katy Seven Lakes (22-4)
8. Cy Creek (18-5)
9. Pearland Dawson (19-4)
10. Round Rock Stony Point (18-1)
11. San Marcos (25-2)
12. Buda Johnson (20-2)
13. Austin Westlake (22-3)
14. Fort Bend Hightower (16-6)
15. Denton Guyer (16-6)
16. Mansfield Legacy (15-5)
17. San Antonio Brennan (18-6)
18. Plano East (20-3)
19. Killeen Harker Heights (16-7)
20. Dallas Highland Park (16-5)
21. Cy Falls (16-5)
22. Keller Central (17-4)
23. Trophy Club Byron Nelson (18-4)
24. Humble Summer Creek (18-5)
25. Tomball Memorial (21-2)
Class 5A
1. Dallas Kimball (16-2)
2. Killeen Ellison (21-3)
3. Mansfield Summit (21-2)
4. Fort Bend Marshall (20-3)
5. Amarillo (22-3)
6. Boerne Champion (21-1)
7. Dallas South Oak Cliff (12-5)
8. Mount Pleasant (22-0)
9. Frisco Wakeland (19-3)
10. Forney (21-2)
11. Frisco Liberty (17-5)
12. Leander Rouse (14-8)
13. Red Oak (16-8)
14. Lancaster (12-7)
15. Colleyville Heritage (16-4)
16. Manvel (11-7)
17. Fort Worth Wyatt (6-10)
18. A&M Consolidated (15-6)
19. Lufkin (22-3)
20. San Antonio Veterans Memorial (21-3)
21. San Antonio Wagner (12-8)
22. Frisco Independence (15-10)
23. Frisco Memorial (13-11)
24. Mont Belvieu Barbers Hill (18-5)
25. Burleson Centennial (20-4)
Class 4A
1. Dallas Carter (18-2)
2. Dallas Faith Family (17-2)
3. Silsbee (13-11)
4. Houston Furr (11-2)
5. Houston Washington (13-7)
6. Boerne (17-5)
7. Canyon (16-2)
8. Dallas Pinkston (12-9)
9. Iowa Colony (20-2)
10. Anna (11-7)
11. Sulphur Springs (18-6)
12. Stafford (17-7)
13. Bullard (18-4)
14. Pleasanton (20-5)
15. Somerset (14-9)
16. Hamshire-Fannett (19-5)
17. Center (17-3)
18. Chapel Hill (10-6)
19. Sour Lake Hardin-Jefferson (19-5)
20. Hereford (16-2)
21. Canyon Randall (14-9)
22. Jacksonville (12-6)
23. Estacado (12-14)
24. Waxahachie Life (22-4)
25. Seminole (15-7)
Class 3A
1. Dallas Madison (11-13)
2. Hitchcock (13-7)
3. Shallowater (14-2)
4. Lorena (17-5)
5. Peaster (16-6)
6. Brock (15-8)
7. Ponder (18-5)
8. Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill (24-2)
9. Wichita Falls City View (15-5)
10. Mexia (18-5)
11. Lytle (18-6)
12. Nacogdoches Central Heights (13-10)
13. Orangefield (18-5)
14. Corpus Christi London (14-8)
15. Holliday (17-2)
16. Winnie East Chambers (21-3)
17. Childress (12-6)
18. Poth (6-2)
19. Diboll (8-7)
20. Franklin (6-2)
21. Tornillo (19-1)
22. Abernathy (13-5)
23. Universal City Randolph (11-5)
24. Jefferson (15-4)
25. Mineola (14-6)
Class 2A
1. Lipan (21-1)
2. LaPoynor (17-7)
3. Timpson (9-2)
4. Flatonia (21-2)
5. Floydada (21-4)
6. Reagan County (15-9)
7. Martin's Mill (17-4)
8. Douglass (19-3)
9. Sulphur Springs North Hopkins (16-6)
10. Dallardsville Big Sandy (15-6)
11. Farwell (15-4)
12. New Home (15-7)
13. Clarendon (7-6)
14. Olton (14-4)
15. New Deal (13-6)
16. Beckville (19-5)
17. Port Aransas (16-8)
18. Grapeland (16-7)
19. Tolar (18-5)
20. Gruver (14-9)
21. Thorndale (15-5)
22. Vega (11-5)
23. Stockdale (8-9)
24. Ivanhoe Sam Rayburn (16-4)
25. Skidmore Tynan (18-3)
Class 1A
1. Graford (20-3)
2. Jayton (21-1)
3. McMullen County (22-2)
4. Irion County (13-1)
5. Perrin Whitt (15-4)
6. Nazareth (11-6)
7. Texline (19-4)
8. Lorenzo (14-8)
9. Garden City (21-3)
10. Midway (16-5)
11. Dodd City (16-7)
12. Brookeland (16-4)
13. Martinsville (17-4)
14. Slidell (11-12)
15. Abbott (6-0)
16. Waelder (18-7)
17. Huckabay (16-5)
18. Fayetteville (14-7)
19. San Perlita (6-15)
20. Gordon (15-6)
21. Whitharral (10-4)
22. Grady (14-6)
23. Neches (13-8)
24. Munday (15-3)
25. Eula (11-8)
TAPPS 6A/SPC 4A
1. Plano Prestonwood Christian (20-6)
2. Tomball Concordia Lutheran (17-5)
3. Houston Christian (19-4)
4. Houston St. Thomas (15-1)
5. San Antonio Antonian Prep (22-6)
6. San Antonio Central Catholic (17-5)
7. Addison Trinity Christian Academy (25-5)
8. Plano John Paul II (9-14)
9. Dallas Bishop Lynch (17-9)
10. Addison Greenhill School (13-4)
TAPPS 5A/SPC 3A
1. Houston Second Baptist (17-7)
2. San Antonio TMI Episcopal (21-6)
3. Austin St. Michaels (15-8)
4. The Woodlands Christian Academy (16-8)
5. Austin Regents (19-8)
6. Fort Worth Southwest Christian (17-7)
7. Argyle Liberty Christian (20-10)
8. Laredo St. Augustine (19-4)
9. Frisco Legacy Christian (21-7)
10. Arlington Oakridge (18-7)
TAPPS 4A
1. Lubbock Trinity Christian School (15-6)
2. Houston St. Thomas Episcopal (16-6)
3. Austin Brentwood Christian School (16-6)
4. Arlington Grace Prep Academy (12-7)
5. Schertz John Paul II (8-14)
6. McKinney Christian Academy (21-9)
7. Boerne Geneva Academy (18-6)
8. San Antonio Holy Cross (15-9)
9. Austin Veritas Academy (14-4)
10. Bullard Brook Hill School (11-6)
TAPPS 3A
1. Houston Westbury Christian School (14-9)
2. Houston St. Francis Episcopal School (13-6)
3. Dallas Akiba Yavneh Academy (13-5)
4. Lubbock Christian School (13-2)
5. Houston Lutheran North (11-6)
6. Waco Live Oak Classical (21-1)
7. Marble Falls Faith Academy (11-7)
8. Bryan Brazos Christian School (11-6)
9. Richardson North Dallas Adventist Academy (10-6)
10. Tyler Bishop Gorman Catholic School (13-6)
TAPPS 2A
1. Fort Worth Bethesda Christian (21-2)
2. Lubbock All Saints Episcopal (19-1)
3. Galveston O’Connell (14-8)
4. Houston Grace Christian (16-10)
5. Lubbock Kingdom Prep (10-3)
6. Pflugerville Concordia (14-7)
7. Austin Juan Diego Catholic (15-9)
8. Longview Trinity (5-1)
9. Wylie Preparatory Academy (8-1)
10. Crowley Nazarene Christian (13-4)
TAPPS 1A
1. Cypress Covenant (14-8)
2. DeSoto Canterbury Kingdom Collegiate (6-8)
3. North Prosper Prestonwood Christian (8-3)
4. Dallas The Winston School (12-3)
5. Spring Founders Christian (14-8)
6. Conroe Calvary Baptist (13-9)
7. San Angelo Cornerstone (13-6)
8. Amarillo Accelerate Christian (13-8)
9. Fredericksburg Heritage (6-3)
10. Baytown Christian (8-2)