Class 6A

1. Richardson Lake Highlands (19-3)

2. Beaumont United (21-1)

3. Arlington Martin (21-3)

4. Allen (21-6)

5. Katy Seven Lakes (23-4)

6. Cy Creek (20-5)

7. Pearland Dawson (21-4)

8. Round Rock Stony Point (20-1)

9. San Marcos (26-2)

10. DeSoto (20-5)

11. Plano (20-7)

12. Lake Travis (19-5)

13. Buda Johnson (21-3)

14. Austin Westlake (23-3)

15. Fort Bend Hightower (18-6)

16. Mansfield Legacy (17-5)

17. San Antonio Brennan (20-6)

18. Plano East (22-3)

19. Killeen Harker Heights (18-7)

20. Dallas Highland Park (17-5)

21. Cy Falls (18-5)

22. Trophy Club Byron Nelson (20-4)

23. Lewisville (17-6)

24. Mansfield Lake Ridge (17-5)

25. Katy Jordan (20-5)

Class 5A

1. Dallas Kimball (18-2)

2. Killeen Ellison (23-3)

3. Mansfield Summit (23-2)

4. Fort Bend Marshall (22-3)

5. Amarillo (23-3)

6. Boerne Champion (23-1)

7. Dallas South Oak Cliff (15-5)

8. Mount Pleasant (24-0)

9. Lancaster (14-7)

10. Forney (21-3)

11. Frisco Liberty (18-5)

12. Leander Rouse (16-8)

13. Red Oak (17-8)

14. Fort Worth Wyatt (8-10)

15. Denton (15-5)

16. Lufkin (24-3)

17. Baytown Goose Creek Memorial (14-12)

18. Mont Belvieu Barbers Hill (20-5)

19. Burleson Centennial (21-4)

20. Frisco Wakeland (20-4)

21. Frisco Independence (16-11)

22. Port Arthur Memorial (18-8)

23. San Antonio Alamo Heights (20-2)

24. San Antonio Veterans Memorial (21-3)

25. San Antonio Wagner (13-9)

Class 4A

1. Dallas Carter (20-2)

2. Dallas Faith Family (19-2)

3. Silsbee (15-11)

4. Houston Furr (12-2)

5. Houston Washington (14-7)

6. Boerne (19-5)

7. Canyon (18-2)

8. Dallas Pinkston (13-10)

9. Anna (12-7)

10. Stafford (19-7)

11. Sulphur Springs (19-7)

12. Iowa Colony (20-3)

13. Bullard (19-4)

14. Pleasanton (22-5)

15. Somerset (15-9)

16. Hamshire Fannett (20-5)

17. Center (19-3)

18. Chapel Hill (12-6)

19. Sour Lake Hardin-Jefferson (20-5)

20. Canyon Randall (16-9)

21. Lubbock Estacado (13-15)

22. Seminole (16-7)

23. Hereford (16-4)

24. Fort Worth Eastern Hills (18-6)

25. El Paso Harmony (19-5)

Class 3A

1. Dallas Madison (13-13)

2. Hitchcock (15-7)

3. Shallowater (15-2)

4. Lorena (19-5)

5. Peaster (18-6)

6. Brock (17-8)

7. Ponder (20-5)

8. Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill (26-2)

9. Mexia (20-5)

10. Lytle (20-6)

11. Holliday (19-2)

12. Winnie East Chambers (23-3)

13. Orangefield (19-6)

14. Corpus Christi London (15-8)

15. Wichita Falls City View (16-6)

16. Childress (14-6)

17. Poth (7-3)

18. Nacogdoches Central Heights (14-11)

19. Diboll (10-7)

20. Franklin (8-2)

21. Tornillo (20-1)

22. Jefferson (16-4)

23. Universal City Randolph (11-5)

24. Santa Rosa (15-7)

25. Mineola (14-8)

Class 2A

1. Lipan (23-1)

2. LaPoynor (18-7)

3. Timpson (11-2)

4. Flatonia (22-3)

5. Farwell (16-4)

6. Reagan County (17-9)

7. Martin's Mill (18-4)

8. Douglass (21-3)

9. Sulphur Springs North Hopkins (18-6)

10. Dallardsville Big Sandy (17-6)

11. New Home (17-7)

12. Clarendon (8-7)

13. Olton (16-4)

14. Floydada (22-5)

15. New Deal (15-6)

16. Beckville (21-5)

17. Port Aransas (18-8)

18. Grapeland (17-7)

19. Stockdale (10-9)

20. Gruver (16-9)

21. Frankston (12-9)

22. Tolar (19-6)

23. Wolfe City (10-11)

24. Ivanhoe Sam Rayburn (17-5)

25. Skidmore Tynan (19-4)

Class 1A

1. Graford (22-3)

2. Jayton (23-1)

3. McMullen County (24-2)

4. Irion County (15-1)

5. Perrin Whitt (17-4)

6. Nazareth (13-6)

7. Texline (21-4)

8. Lorenzo (16-8)

9. Garden City (22-4)

10. Dodd City (18-7)

11. Brookeland (18-4)

12. Martinsville (19-4)

13. Slidell (12-12)

14. Abbott (8-0)

15. Waelder (19-7)

16. Midway (17-6)

17. Huckabay (18-5)

18. Fayetteville (16-7)

19. San Perlita (7-15)

20. Lingleville (13-8)

21. Gordon (16-7)

22. Grady (16-6)

23. Neches (15-8)

24. Munday (17-3)

25. Eula (13-8)

TAPPS 6A/SPC 4A

1. Plano Prestonwood Christian Academy (21-6)

2. Houston Christian (22-4)

3. Houston St. Thomas Catholic (16-1)

4. San Antonio Antonian Prep (25-6)

5. Tomball Concordia Lutheran (16-6)

6. San Antonio Central Catholic (19-6)

7. Plano John Paul II (11-15)

8. Dallas Parish Episcopal (18-12)

9. Addison Greenhill School (15-4)

10. Dallas Bishop Lynch (18-10)

TAPPS 5A/SPC 3A

1. Houston Second Baptist (19-7)

2. Austin St. Michael’s (17-8)

3. Austin Regents (21-8)

4. The Woodlands Christian Academy (18-8)

5. Frisco Legacy Christian (24-7)

6. Laredo St. Augustine (21-4)

7. Arlington Oakridge (20-7)

8. Fort Worth Christian (17-13)

9. Midland Christian (17-14)

10. Argyle Liberty Christian (20-11)

TAPPS 4A

1. Lubbock Trinity Christian School (18-6)

2. Houston St. Thomas Episcopal (17-6)

3. Austin Brentwood Christian School (17-6)

4. Arlington Grace Prep Academy (13-7)

5. McKinney Christian Academy (23-9)

6. Schertz John Paul II (9-15)

7. Bullard Brook Hill School (13-6)

8. San Antonio Holy Cross (16-10)

9. Austin Veritas Academy (16-5)

10. Boerne Geneva School (19-8)

TAPPS 3A

1. Houston St. Francis Episcopal School (15-6)

2. Houston Westbury Christian School (16-9)

3. Dallas Akiba Yavneh Academy (16-5)

4T. Lubbock Christian School (19-2)

4T. Houston Lutheran North (13-6)

6T. Waco Live Oak Classical (22-1)

6T. Marble Falls Faith Academy (12-7)

8. Richardson North Dallas Adventist Academy (13-6)

9. Tyler Bishop Gorman Catholic School (16-6)

10T. Lucas Christian Academy (10-12)

10T. Kennedale Fellowship Academy (11-7)

TAPPS 2A

1. Lubbock All Saints Episcopal (20-1)

2. Galveston O’Connell (17-8)

3. Fort Worth Bethesda Christian (23-3)

4. Houston Grace Christian (19-10)

5. Longview Trinity (7-1)

6. Austin Juan Diego Catholic (18-9)

7. Wylie Preparatory Academy (9-1)

8. Dallas First Baptist (13-4)

9. Abilene Christian (16-4)

10. Lubbock Kingdom Prep (11-4)

TAPPS 1A

1. Cypress Covenant (16-8)

2. DeSoto Canterbury Kingdom Collegiate (10-8)

3. Dallas The Winston School (15-3)

4. North Prosper Prestonwood Christian (9-4)

5. Spring Founders Christian (15-8)

6. Conroe Calvary Baptist (14-9)

7. Fredericksburg Heritage (8-3)

8. Amarillo Accelerate Christian (14-8)

9. San Angelo Cornerstone (15-6)

10. Baytown Christian (10-2)

 
 

