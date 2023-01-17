Class 6A
1. Richardson Lake Highlands (19-3)
2. Beaumont United (21-1)
3. Arlington Martin (21-3)
4. Allen (21-6)
5. Katy Seven Lakes (23-4)
6. Cy Creek (20-5)
7. Pearland Dawson (21-4)
8. Round Rock Stony Point (20-1)
9. San Marcos (26-2)
10. DeSoto (20-5)
11. Plano (20-7)
12. Lake Travis (19-5)
13. Buda Johnson (21-3)
14. Austin Westlake (23-3)
15. Fort Bend Hightower (18-6)
16. Mansfield Legacy (17-5)
17. San Antonio Brennan (20-6)
18. Plano East (22-3)
19. Killeen Harker Heights (18-7)
20. Dallas Highland Park (17-5)
21. Cy Falls (18-5)
22. Trophy Club Byron Nelson (20-4)
23. Lewisville (17-6)
24. Mansfield Lake Ridge (17-5)
25. Katy Jordan (20-5)
Class 5A
1. Dallas Kimball (18-2)
2. Killeen Ellison (23-3)
3. Mansfield Summit (23-2)
4. Fort Bend Marshall (22-3)
5. Amarillo (23-3)
6. Boerne Champion (23-1)
7. Dallas South Oak Cliff (15-5)
8. Mount Pleasant (24-0)
9. Lancaster (14-7)
10. Forney (21-3)
11. Frisco Liberty (18-5)
12. Leander Rouse (16-8)
13. Red Oak (17-8)
14. Fort Worth Wyatt (8-10)
15. Denton (15-5)
16. Lufkin (24-3)
17. Baytown Goose Creek Memorial (14-12)
18. Mont Belvieu Barbers Hill (20-5)
19. Burleson Centennial (21-4)
20. Frisco Wakeland (20-4)
21. Frisco Independence (16-11)
22. Port Arthur Memorial (18-8)
23. San Antonio Alamo Heights (20-2)
24. San Antonio Veterans Memorial (21-3)
25. San Antonio Wagner (13-9)
Class 4A
1. Dallas Carter (20-2)
2. Dallas Faith Family (19-2)
3. Silsbee (15-11)
4. Houston Furr (12-2)
5. Houston Washington (14-7)
6. Boerne (19-5)
7. Canyon (18-2)
8. Dallas Pinkston (13-10)
9. Anna (12-7)
10. Stafford (19-7)
11. Sulphur Springs (19-7)
12. Iowa Colony (20-3)
13. Bullard (19-4)
14. Pleasanton (22-5)
15. Somerset (15-9)
16. Hamshire Fannett (20-5)
17. Center (19-3)
18. Chapel Hill (12-6)
19. Sour Lake Hardin-Jefferson (20-5)
20. Canyon Randall (16-9)
21. Lubbock Estacado (13-15)
22. Seminole (16-7)
23. Hereford (16-4)
24. Fort Worth Eastern Hills (18-6)
25. El Paso Harmony (19-5)
Class 3A
1. Dallas Madison (13-13)
2. Hitchcock (15-7)
3. Shallowater (15-2)
4. Lorena (19-5)
5. Peaster (18-6)
6. Brock (17-8)
7. Ponder (20-5)
8. Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill (26-2)
9. Mexia (20-5)
10. Lytle (20-6)
11. Holliday (19-2)
12. Winnie East Chambers (23-3)
13. Orangefield (19-6)
14. Corpus Christi London (15-8)
15. Wichita Falls City View (16-6)
16. Childress (14-6)
17. Poth (7-3)
18. Nacogdoches Central Heights (14-11)
19. Diboll (10-7)
20. Franklin (8-2)
21. Tornillo (20-1)
22. Jefferson (16-4)
23. Universal City Randolph (11-5)
24. Santa Rosa (15-7)
25. Mineola (14-8)
Class 2A
1. Lipan (23-1)
2. LaPoynor (18-7)
3. Timpson (11-2)
4. Flatonia (22-3)
5. Farwell (16-4)
6. Reagan County (17-9)
7. Martin's Mill (18-4)
8. Douglass (21-3)
9. Sulphur Springs North Hopkins (18-6)
10. Dallardsville Big Sandy (17-6)
11. New Home (17-7)
12. Clarendon (8-7)
13. Olton (16-4)
14. Floydada (22-5)
15. New Deal (15-6)
16. Beckville (21-5)
17. Port Aransas (18-8)
18. Grapeland (17-7)
19. Stockdale (10-9)
20. Gruver (16-9)
21. Frankston (12-9)
22. Tolar (19-6)
23. Wolfe City (10-11)
24. Ivanhoe Sam Rayburn (17-5)
25. Skidmore Tynan (19-4)
Class 1A
1. Graford (22-3)
2. Jayton (23-1)
3. McMullen County (24-2)
4. Irion County (15-1)
5. Perrin Whitt (17-4)
6. Nazareth (13-6)
7. Texline (21-4)
8. Lorenzo (16-8)
9. Garden City (22-4)
10. Dodd City (18-7)
11. Brookeland (18-4)
12. Martinsville (19-4)
13. Slidell (12-12)
14. Abbott (8-0)
15. Waelder (19-7)
16. Midway (17-6)
17. Huckabay (18-5)
18. Fayetteville (16-7)
19. San Perlita (7-15)
20. Lingleville (13-8)
21. Gordon (16-7)
22. Grady (16-6)
23. Neches (15-8)
24. Munday (17-3)
25. Eula (13-8)
TAPPS 6A/SPC 4A
1. Plano Prestonwood Christian Academy (21-6)
2. Houston Christian (22-4)
3. Houston St. Thomas Catholic (16-1)
4. San Antonio Antonian Prep (25-6)
5. Tomball Concordia Lutheran (16-6)
6. San Antonio Central Catholic (19-6)
7. Plano John Paul II (11-15)
8. Dallas Parish Episcopal (18-12)
9. Addison Greenhill School (15-4)
10. Dallas Bishop Lynch (18-10)
TAPPS 5A/SPC 3A
1. Houston Second Baptist (19-7)
2. Austin St. Michael’s (17-8)
3. Austin Regents (21-8)
4. The Woodlands Christian Academy (18-8)
5. Frisco Legacy Christian (24-7)
6. Laredo St. Augustine (21-4)
7. Arlington Oakridge (20-7)
8. Fort Worth Christian (17-13)
9. Midland Christian (17-14)
10. Argyle Liberty Christian (20-11)
TAPPS 4A
1. Lubbock Trinity Christian School (18-6)
2. Houston St. Thomas Episcopal (17-6)
3. Austin Brentwood Christian School (17-6)
4. Arlington Grace Prep Academy (13-7)
5. McKinney Christian Academy (23-9)
6. Schertz John Paul II (9-15)
7. Bullard Brook Hill School (13-6)
8. San Antonio Holy Cross (16-10)
9. Austin Veritas Academy (16-5)
10. Boerne Geneva School (19-8)
TAPPS 3A
1. Houston St. Francis Episcopal School (15-6)
2. Houston Westbury Christian School (16-9)
3. Dallas Akiba Yavneh Academy (16-5)
4T. Lubbock Christian School (19-2)
4T. Houston Lutheran North (13-6)
6T. Waco Live Oak Classical (22-1)
6T. Marble Falls Faith Academy (12-7)
8. Richardson North Dallas Adventist Academy (13-6)
9. Tyler Bishop Gorman Catholic School (16-6)
10T. Lucas Christian Academy (10-12)
10T. Kennedale Fellowship Academy (11-7)
TAPPS 2A
1. Lubbock All Saints Episcopal (20-1)
2. Galveston O’Connell (17-8)
3. Fort Worth Bethesda Christian (23-3)
4. Houston Grace Christian (19-10)
5. Longview Trinity (7-1)
6. Austin Juan Diego Catholic (18-9)
7. Wylie Preparatory Academy (9-1)
8. Dallas First Baptist (13-4)
9. Abilene Christian (16-4)
10. Lubbock Kingdom Prep (11-4)
TAPPS 1A
1. Cypress Covenant (16-8)
2. DeSoto Canterbury Kingdom Collegiate (10-8)
3. Dallas The Winston School (15-3)
4. North Prosper Prestonwood Christian (9-4)
5. Spring Founders Christian (15-8)
6. Conroe Calvary Baptist (14-9)
7. Fredericksburg Heritage (8-3)
8. Amarillo Accelerate Christian (14-8)
9. San Angelo Cornerstone (15-6)
10. Baytown Christian (10-2)