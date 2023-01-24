Class 6A

1. Richardson Lake Highlands (21-3)

2. Beaumont United (23-1)

3. Arlington Martin (23-3)

4. Allen (23-6)

5. Katy Seven Lakes (25-4)

6. Cy Creek (22-5)

7. Pearland Dawson (23-4)

8. Round Rock Stony Point (22-1)

9. San Marcos (28-2)

10. DeSoto (21-6)

11. Plano (22-7)

12. Lake Travis (21-5)

13. Buda Johnson (23-3)

14. Dallas Highland Park (17-6)

15. Fort Bend Hightower (19-6)

16. Austin Westlake (24-4)

17. San Antonio Brennan (22-6)

18. Plano East (24-3)

19. Killeen Harker Heights (20-7)

20. Trophy Club Byron Nelson (22-4)

21. Keller (16-10)

22. Cedar Hill (18-10)

23. Mansfield Legacy (17-7)

24. Klein Collins (18-7)

25. Cy Falls (19-6)

Class 5A

1. Dallas Kimball (20-2)

2. Killeen Ellison (25-3)

3. Fort Bend Marshall (24-3)

4. Amarillo (25-3)

5. Mount Pleasant (26-0)

6. Burleson Centennial (23-4)

7. Mansfield Summit (24-3)

8. Lancaster (15-7)

9. Forney (23-3)

10. Rouse (19-8)

11. Red Oak (19-8)

12. Fort Worth Wyatt (10-10)

13. San Antonio Veterans Memorial (23-3)

14. San Antonio Wagner (15-9)

15. Boerne Champion (23-3)

16. Lufkin (26-3)

17. Dallas South Oak Cliff (15-7)

18. Mont Belvieu Barbers Hill (22-5)

19. Frisco Liberty (19-6)

20. Port Arthur Memorial (20-8)

21. Goose Creek Memorial (15-13)

22. Carrollton Newman Smith (16-5)

23. El Paso Chapin (19-6)

24. Fort Worth Brewer (23-3)

25. Corpus Christi Miller (21-5)

Class 4A

1. Dallas Carter (22-2)

2. Dallas Faith Family (20-3)

3. Silsbee (16-11)

4. Houston Furr (14-2)

5. Houston Washington (16-7)

6. Boerne (21-5)

7. Canyon (20-2)

8. Anna (14-7)

9. Stafford (21-7)

10. Dallas Pinkston (14-11)

11. Sulphur Springs (21-7)

12. Iowa Colony (22-3)

13. Bullard (21-4)

14. Pleasanton (23-5)

15. Somerset (17-9)

16. Hamshire Fannett (22-5)

17. Center (20-3)

18. Chapel Hill (14-6)

19. Sour Lake Hardin-Jefferson (22-5)

20. Canyon Randall (18-9)

21. Lubbock Estacado (15-15)

22. Seminole (18-7)

23. Hereford (18-4)

24. Fort Worth Eastern Hills (20-6)

25. El Paso Harmony (21-5)

Class 3A

1. Dallas Madison (15-13)

2. Hitchcock (17-7)

3. Shallowater (17-2)

4. Lorena (21-5)

5. Peaster (20-6)

6. Brock (19-8)

7. Ponder (21-5)

8. Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill (27-2)

9. Lytle (22-6)

10. Winnie East Chambers (25-3)

11. Orangefield (21-6)

12. Corpus Christi London (17-8)

13. Childress (15-7)

14. Poth (9-3)

15. Mexia (21-6)

16. Holliday (20-3)

17. Wichita Falls City View (18-6)

18. Nacogdoches Central Heights (16-11)

19. Diboll (12-7)

20. Tornillo (22-1)

21. Franklin (9-3)

22. Santa Rosa (17-7)

23. Mineola (16-8)

24. Tatum (14-12)

25. Aransas Pass (13-13)

Class 2A

1. Lipan (25-1)

2. LaPoynor (20-7)

3. Timpson (13-2)

4. Flatonia (24-3)

5. Farwell (18-4)

6. Reagan County (19-9)

7. Martin's Mill (20-4)

8. Douglass (23-3)

9. Sulphur Springs North Hopkins (19-6)

10. Dallardsville Big Sandy (19-6)

11. New Home (19-7)

12. Clarendon (10-7)

13. Olton (18-4)

14. Floydada (24-5)

15. New Deal (17-6)

16. Port Aransas (19-8)

17. Grapeland (19-7)

18. Stockdale (12-9)

19. Gruver (18-9)

20. Frankston (14-9)

21. Tolar (21-6)

22. Wolfe City (12-11)

23. Ivanhoe Sam Rayburn (19-5)

24. Beckville (22-6)

25. Santa Maria (15-7)

Class 1A

1. Graford (24-3)

2. Jayton (25-1)

3. McMullen County (26-2)

4. Irion County (17-1)

5. Perrin Whitt (19-4)

6. Nazareth (15-6)

7. Texline (23-4)

8. Lorenzo (18-8)

9. Garden City (24-4)

10. Dodd City (20-7)

11. Brookeland (20-4)

12. Martinsville (21-4)

13. San Perlita (7-16)

14. Huckabay (20-5)

15. Slidell (14-12)

16. Abbott (9-0)

17. Waelder (21-7)

18. Fayetteville (18-7)

19. Midway (18-6)

20. Gordon (18-7)

21. Grady (18-6)

22. Neches (17-8)

23. Munday (18-3)

24. Benjamin (10-1)

25. Lingleville (14-9)

TAPPS 6A/SPC 4A

1. Plano Prestonwood Christian (23-6, 6-0)

2. Houston Christian (24-4, 4-0)

3. Houston St. Thomas Catholic (19-1, 4-0)

4. Tomball Concordia Lutheran (19-7, 3-1)

5. San Antonio Antonian Prep (25-8, 2-2)

6. Plano John Paul II (13-15, 5-1)

7. Dallas Bishop Lynch (18-11, 2-4)

8. Addison Trinity Christian Academy (26-7, 2-3)

9. Bellaire Episcopal (11-14, 4-0)

10. Dallas Parish Episcopal (19-12, 2-4)

TAPPS 5A/SPC 3A

1. Austin St. Michael’s (19-8, 2-0)

2. The Woodlands Christian Academy (20-8, 8-0)

3. Frisco Legacy Christian (25-7, 8-0)

4. Arlington Oakridge School (22-7, 4-0)

5. Houston Second Baptist (21-8, 7-1)

6. Austin Regents School (23-9, 1-1)

7. The Woodlands John Cooper (14-12, 3-1)

8. Fort Worth Christian (19-13, 4-0)

9. Brownsville St. Joseph’s (19-4, 7-0)

10. Midland Christian (18-14, 3-1)

TAPPS 4A

1. Lubbock Trinity Christian School (19-6)

2. Houston St. Thomas Episcopal (17-6)

3. Austin Brentwood Christian School (19-7)

4. Arlington Grace Prep Academy (15-8)

5. Schertz John Paul II (10-15)

6. McKinney Christian Academy (25-9)

7. Bullard Brook Hill (15-6)

8. Austin Veritas Academy (18-5)

9. San Antonio Holy Cross (16-11)

10. Houston Cypress Christian (11-8)

TAPPS 3A

1. Houston St. Francis Episcopal (16-6)

2. Houston Westbury Christian (18-9)

3. Dallas Akiba Yavneh (17-5)

4. Lubbock Christian (22-2)

5. Houston Lutheran North (14-7)

6. Waco Live Oak Classical (25-1)

7. Marble Falls Faith (14-8)

8. Richardson North Dallas Adventist (15-6)

9. Tyler Bishop Gorman Catholic (16-8)

10. Bryan Brazos Christian School (12-9)

TAPPS 2A

1. Lubbock All Saints Episcopal (22-2)

2. Galveston O’Connell (19-9)

3. Houston Grace Christian (22-10)

4. Fort Worth Bethesda Christian (24-4)

5. Abilene Christian (18-4)

6. Dallas First Baptist (15-4)

7. Wylie Preparatory Academy (11-1)

8. Longview Trinity (9-2)

9. Austin Juan Diego Catholic (21-9)

10. Pflugerville Concordia (18-8)

TAPPS 1A

1. Cypress Covenant (18-8)

2. DeSoto Canterbury Kingdom Collegiate (13-8)

3. Dallas The Winston School (15-4)

4. North Prosper Prestonwood Christian (10-4)

5. Spring Founders Christian (17-8)

6. Fredericksburg Heritage (12-4)

7. Baytown Christian (11-2)

8. Amarillo Accelerate Christian (15-8)

9. San Angelo Cornerstone (16-7)

10. Conroe Calvary Baptist (16-10)

 
 

