Class 6A
1. Richardson Lake Highlands (21-3)
2. Beaumont United (23-1)
3. Arlington Martin (23-3)
4. Allen (23-6)
5. Katy Seven Lakes (25-4)
6. Cy Creek (22-5)
7. Pearland Dawson (23-4)
8. Round Rock Stony Point (22-1)
9. San Marcos (28-2)
10. DeSoto (21-6)
11. Plano (22-7)
12. Lake Travis (21-5)
13. Buda Johnson (23-3)
14. Dallas Highland Park (17-6)
15. Fort Bend Hightower (19-6)
16. Austin Westlake (24-4)
17. San Antonio Brennan (22-6)
18. Plano East (24-3)
19. Killeen Harker Heights (20-7)
20. Trophy Club Byron Nelson (22-4)
21. Keller (16-10)
22. Cedar Hill (18-10)
23. Mansfield Legacy (17-7)
24. Klein Collins (18-7)
25. Cy Falls (19-6)
Class 5A
1. Dallas Kimball (20-2)
2. Killeen Ellison (25-3)
3. Fort Bend Marshall (24-3)
4. Amarillo (25-3)
5. Mount Pleasant (26-0)
6. Burleson Centennial (23-4)
7. Mansfield Summit (24-3)
8. Lancaster (15-7)
9. Forney (23-3)
10. Rouse (19-8)
11. Red Oak (19-8)
12. Fort Worth Wyatt (10-10)
13. San Antonio Veterans Memorial (23-3)
14. San Antonio Wagner (15-9)
15. Boerne Champion (23-3)
16. Lufkin (26-3)
17. Dallas South Oak Cliff (15-7)
18. Mont Belvieu Barbers Hill (22-5)
19. Frisco Liberty (19-6)
20. Port Arthur Memorial (20-8)
21. Goose Creek Memorial (15-13)
22. Carrollton Newman Smith (16-5)
23. El Paso Chapin (19-6)
24. Fort Worth Brewer (23-3)
25. Corpus Christi Miller (21-5)
Class 4A
1. Dallas Carter (22-2)
2. Dallas Faith Family (20-3)
3. Silsbee (16-11)
4. Houston Furr (14-2)
5. Houston Washington (16-7)
6. Boerne (21-5)
7. Canyon (20-2)
8. Anna (14-7)
9. Stafford (21-7)
10. Dallas Pinkston (14-11)
11. Sulphur Springs (21-7)
12. Iowa Colony (22-3)
13. Bullard (21-4)
14. Pleasanton (23-5)
15. Somerset (17-9)
16. Hamshire Fannett (22-5)
17. Center (20-3)
18. Chapel Hill (14-6)
19. Sour Lake Hardin-Jefferson (22-5)
20. Canyon Randall (18-9)
21. Lubbock Estacado (15-15)
22. Seminole (18-7)
23. Hereford (18-4)
24. Fort Worth Eastern Hills (20-6)
25. El Paso Harmony (21-5)
Class 3A
1. Dallas Madison (15-13)
2. Hitchcock (17-7)
3. Shallowater (17-2)
4. Lorena (21-5)
5. Peaster (20-6)
6. Brock (19-8)
7. Ponder (21-5)
8. Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill (27-2)
9. Lytle (22-6)
10. Winnie East Chambers (25-3)
11. Orangefield (21-6)
12. Corpus Christi London (17-8)
13. Childress (15-7)
14. Poth (9-3)
15. Mexia (21-6)
16. Holliday (20-3)
17. Wichita Falls City View (18-6)
18. Nacogdoches Central Heights (16-11)
19. Diboll (12-7)
20. Tornillo (22-1)
21. Franklin (9-3)
22. Santa Rosa (17-7)
23. Mineola (16-8)
24. Tatum (14-12)
25. Aransas Pass (13-13)
Class 2A
1. Lipan (25-1)
2. LaPoynor (20-7)
3. Timpson (13-2)
4. Flatonia (24-3)
5. Farwell (18-4)
6. Reagan County (19-9)
7. Martin's Mill (20-4)
8. Douglass (23-3)
9. Sulphur Springs North Hopkins (19-6)
10. Dallardsville Big Sandy (19-6)
11. New Home (19-7)
12. Clarendon (10-7)
13. Olton (18-4)
14. Floydada (24-5)
15. New Deal (17-6)
16. Port Aransas (19-8)
17. Grapeland (19-7)
18. Stockdale (12-9)
19. Gruver (18-9)
20. Frankston (14-9)
21. Tolar (21-6)
22. Wolfe City (12-11)
23. Ivanhoe Sam Rayburn (19-5)
24. Beckville (22-6)
25. Santa Maria (15-7)
Class 1A
1. Graford (24-3)
2. Jayton (25-1)
3. McMullen County (26-2)
4. Irion County (17-1)
5. Perrin Whitt (19-4)
6. Nazareth (15-6)
7. Texline (23-4)
8. Lorenzo (18-8)
9. Garden City (24-4)
10. Dodd City (20-7)
11. Brookeland (20-4)
12. Martinsville (21-4)
13. San Perlita (7-16)
14. Huckabay (20-5)
15. Slidell (14-12)
16. Abbott (9-0)
17. Waelder (21-7)
18. Fayetteville (18-7)
19. Midway (18-6)
20. Gordon (18-7)
21. Grady (18-6)
22. Neches (17-8)
23. Munday (18-3)
24. Benjamin (10-1)
25. Lingleville (14-9)
TAPPS 6A/SPC 4A
1. Plano Prestonwood Christian (23-6, 6-0)
2. Houston Christian (24-4, 4-0)
3. Houston St. Thomas Catholic (19-1, 4-0)
4. Tomball Concordia Lutheran (19-7, 3-1)
5. San Antonio Antonian Prep (25-8, 2-2)
6. Plano John Paul II (13-15, 5-1)
7. Dallas Bishop Lynch (18-11, 2-4)
8. Addison Trinity Christian Academy (26-7, 2-3)
9. Bellaire Episcopal (11-14, 4-0)
10. Dallas Parish Episcopal (19-12, 2-4)
TAPPS 5A/SPC 3A
1. Austin St. Michael’s (19-8, 2-0)
2. The Woodlands Christian Academy (20-8, 8-0)
3. Frisco Legacy Christian (25-7, 8-0)
4. Arlington Oakridge School (22-7, 4-0)
5. Houston Second Baptist (21-8, 7-1)
6. Austin Regents School (23-9, 1-1)
7. The Woodlands John Cooper (14-12, 3-1)
8. Fort Worth Christian (19-13, 4-0)
9. Brownsville St. Joseph’s (19-4, 7-0)
10. Midland Christian (18-14, 3-1)
TAPPS 4A
1. Lubbock Trinity Christian School (19-6)
2. Houston St. Thomas Episcopal (17-6)
3. Austin Brentwood Christian School (19-7)
4. Arlington Grace Prep Academy (15-8)
5. Schertz John Paul II (10-15)
6. McKinney Christian Academy (25-9)
7. Bullard Brook Hill (15-6)
8. Austin Veritas Academy (18-5)
9. San Antonio Holy Cross (16-11)
10. Houston Cypress Christian (11-8)
TAPPS 3A
1. Houston St. Francis Episcopal (16-6)
2. Houston Westbury Christian (18-9)
3. Dallas Akiba Yavneh (17-5)
4. Lubbock Christian (22-2)
5. Houston Lutheran North (14-7)
6. Waco Live Oak Classical (25-1)
7. Marble Falls Faith (14-8)
8. Richardson North Dallas Adventist (15-6)
9. Tyler Bishop Gorman Catholic (16-8)
10. Bryan Brazos Christian School (12-9)
TAPPS 2A
1. Lubbock All Saints Episcopal (22-2)
2. Galveston O’Connell (19-9)
3. Houston Grace Christian (22-10)
4. Fort Worth Bethesda Christian (24-4)
5. Abilene Christian (18-4)
6. Dallas First Baptist (15-4)
7. Wylie Preparatory Academy (11-1)
8. Longview Trinity (9-2)
9. Austin Juan Diego Catholic (21-9)
10. Pflugerville Concordia (18-8)
TAPPS 1A
1. Cypress Covenant (18-8)
2. DeSoto Canterbury Kingdom Collegiate (13-8)
3. Dallas The Winston School (15-4)
4. North Prosper Prestonwood Christian (10-4)
5. Spring Founders Christian (17-8)
6. Fredericksburg Heritage (12-4)
7. Baytown Christian (11-2)
8. Amarillo Accelerate Christian (15-8)
9. San Angelo Cornerstone (16-7)
10. Conroe Calvary Baptist (16-10)