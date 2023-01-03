Class 6A

1. Richardson Lake Highlands (15-3)

2. Beaumont United (17-1)

3. Austin Westlake (21-2)

4. Arlington Martin (18-3)

5. Allen (17-6)

6. Plano (17-6)

7. Mansfield Legacy (14-4)

8. Trophy Club Byron Nelson (17-3)

9. Katy Seven Lakes (20-4)

10. Cy Creek (16-5)

11. Pearland Dawson (17-4)

12. Denton Guyer (15-5)

13. Round Rock Stony Point (16-1)

14. San Marcos (23-2)

15. Fort Bend Hightower (13-6)

16. Humble Summer Creek (17-4)

17. DeSoto (15-4)

18. San Antonio Brennan (16-6)

19. Plano East (19-2)

20. Killeen Harker Heights (15-7)

21. Dallas Highland Park (14-5)

22. Keller (11-9)

23. Cy Falls (14-5)

24. San Antonio Harlan (12-5)

25. Tomball Memorial (19-2)

Class 5A

1. Dallas Kimball (14-2)

2. Killeen Ellison (19-3)

3. Mansfield Summit (19-2)

4. Fort Bend Marshall (18-3)

5. Amarillo (20-3)

6. Boerne Champion (19-1)

7. Dallas South Oak Cliff (11-4)

8. Lancaster (11-6)

9. Frisco Wakeland (17-3)

10. Mount Pleasant (20-0)

11. Frisco Liberty (11-4)

12. Leander Rouse (12-8)

13. Frisco Memorial (12-10)

14. Colleyville Heritage (14-4)

15. Manvel (10-7)

16. Frisco Independence (14-9)

17. Mont Belvieu Barbers Hill (17-4)

18. Forney (19-2)

19. Red Oak (14-8)

20. Fort Worth Wyatt (4-10)

21. A&M Consolidated (13-6)

22. Lufkin (20-3)

23. San Antonio Veterans Memorial (19-3)

24. San Antonio Wagner (10-8)

25. Midlothian (17-4)

Class 4A

1. Dallas Carter (17-2)

2. Dallas Faith Family (16-2)

3. Silsbee (11-11)

4. Houston Furr (10-2)

5. Houston Washington (11-7)

6. Boerne (15-5)

7. Canyon (15-2)

8. Dallas Pinkston (12-9)

9. Sulphur Springs (18-5)

10. Iowa Colony (18-2)

11. Bullard (18-4)

12. Stafford (16-7)

13. Somerset (13-8)

14. Hardin-Jefferson (18-4)

15. Hamshire Fannett (18-5)

16. Little Cypress Mauriceville (16-7)

17. Center (15-3)

18. Chapel Hill (8-6)

19. Hereford (16-2)

20. Canyon Randall (14-8)

21. Jacksonville (11-5)

22. Lubbock Estacado (11-13)

23. Pleasanton (18-5)

24. Anna (9-7)

25. Waxahachie Life (20-4)

Class 3A

1. Dallas Madison (9-13)

2. Hitchcock (11-7)

3. Shallowater (13-2)

4. Lorena (15-5)

5. Brock (14-7)

6. Peaster (14-6)

7. Ponder (16-5)

8. Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill (22-2)

9. Wichita Falls City View (14-5)

10. Mexia (16-5)

11. Lytle (16-6)

12. Nacogdoches Central Heights (11-10)

13. Orangefield (16-5)

14. Corpus Christi London (13-7)

15. Holliday (15-2)

16. San Antonio Cole (8-13)

17. Winnie East Chambers (19-3)

18. Childress (10-6)

19. Poth (4-2)

20. Diboll (6-7)

21. Franklin (4-2)

22. Tornillo (17-1)

23. Santa Gertrudis Academy (14-6)

24. Gunter (17-2)

25. Abernathy (12-5)

Class 2A

1. Lipan (19-1)

2. LaPoynor (15-7)

3. Timpson (7-2)

4. Flatonia (19-2)

5. Floydada (19-4)

6. New Deal (12-5)

7. Reagan County (13-9)

8. Martin’s Mill (16-4)

9. Douglass (18-2)

10. Sulphur Springs North Hopkins (14-6)

11. Dallardsville Big Sandy (15-4)

12. Farwell (13-4)

13. New Home (13-7)

14. Clarendon (6-6)

15. Beckville (17-5)

16. Port Aransas (14-8)

17. Grapeland (15-7)

18. Seymour (12-5)

19. Tolar (16-5)

20. Gruver (12-9)

21. Thorndale (13-5)

22. Vega (10-4)

23. Cisco (13-4)

24. Stockdale (6-9)

25. Olton (12-4)

Class 1A

1. Graford (18-3)

2. Jayton (20-0)

3. McMullen County (20-2)

4. Irion County (11-1)

5. Perrin Whitt (14-3)

6. Nazareth (10-5)

7. Texline (18-3)

8. Lorenzo (12-8)

9. Garden City (19-3)

10. Midway (14-5)

11. Dodd City (14-7)

12. Brookeland (14-4)

13. Gordon (14-5)

14. Martinsville (15-4)

15. Slidell (9-12)

16. Abbott (4-0)

17. Waelder (17-7)

18. Huckabay (14-5)

19. Fayetteville (12-7)

20. San Perlita (5-14)

21. Whitharral (8-4)

22. Grady (13-6)

23. Neches (11-8)

24. Munday (13-3)

25. Eula (10-8)

TAPPS 6A/SPC 4A

1. Houston Christian (18-3)

2. Plano Prestonwood Christian Academy (18-6)

3. Houston St. Thomas (13-1)

4. Addison Trinity Christian Academy (25-4)

5. San Antonio Antonian Prep (20-6)

6. Tomball Concordia Lutheran (15-5)

7. San Antonio Central Catholic (16-4)

8. Dallas Bishop Lynch (16-8)

9. Addison Greenhill School (13-3)

10. Dallas Parish Episcopal (16-11)

TAPPS 5A/SPC 3A

1. Austin St. Michaels (14-6)

2. Houston Second Baptist (16-7)

3. San Antonio TMI Episcopal (19-6)

4. Grapevine Faith Christian (18-7)

5. The Woodlands Christian Academy (14-9)

6. Argyle Liberty Christian (20-9)

7. Midland Christian (16-14)

8. Austin Regents (16-8)

9. Laredo St. Augustine (17-4)

10. Frisco Legacy Christian (20-7)

TAPPS 4A

1. Lubbock Trinity Christian School (14-6)

2. Houston St. Thomas Episcopal (13-3)

3. Austin Brentwood Christian School (14-6)

4. Arlington Grace Prep Academy (10-7)

5. Boerne Geneva School (15-5)

6. McKinney Christian Academy (16-2)

7. Schertz John Paul II (7-14)

8. Corpus Christi Incarnate Word (13-10)

9. San Antonio Holy Cross (13-9)

10. Austin Veritas Academy (13-4)

TAPPS 3A

1. Houston Westbury Christian School (13-8)

2. Houston St. Francis Episcopal School (10-5)

3. Dallas Akiba Yavneh Academy (11-5)

4. Lubbock Christian School (9-2)

5. Houston Lutheran North (10-5)

6. Waco Live Oak Classical (18-0)

7. Marble Falls Faith Academy (9-7)

8. Bryan Brazos Christian School (9-6)

9. Richardson North Dallas Adventist Academy (5-5)

10. Tyler Bishop Gorman Catholic School (11-5)

TAPPS 2A

1. Fort Worth Bethesda Christian (19-2)

2. Lubbock All Saints Episcopal (16-1)

3. Galveston O’Connell (12-7)

4. Houston Grace Christian (14-9)

5. Lubbock Kingdom Prep (8-2)

6. Pflugerville Concordia (12-7)

7. Longview Trinity (5-1)

8. Austin Juan Diego Catholic (11-7)

9. Wylie Preparatory Academy (8-1)

10. Red Oak Ovilla Christian (9-6)

TAPPS 1A

1. Cypress Covenant (13-8)

2. DeSoto Canterbury Kingdom Collegiate (6-8)

3. Wichita Falls Wichita Christian (9-5)

4. Dallas The Winston School (11-2)

5. North Prosper Prestonwood Christian (7-2)

6. Conroe Calvary Baptist (7-4)

7. San Angelo Cornerstone (12-5)

8. Spring Founders Christian (13-7)

9. Dallas Cambridge (7-3)

10. San Antonio Legacy (10-2)

 
 

