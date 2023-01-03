Class 6A
1. Richardson Lake Highlands (15-3)
2. Beaumont United (17-1)
3. Austin Westlake (21-2)
4. Arlington Martin (18-3)
5. Allen (17-6)
6. Plano (17-6)
7. Mansfield Legacy (14-4)
8. Trophy Club Byron Nelson (17-3)
9. Katy Seven Lakes (20-4)
10. Cy Creek (16-5)
11. Pearland Dawson (17-4)
12. Denton Guyer (15-5)
13. Round Rock Stony Point (16-1)
14. San Marcos (23-2)
15. Fort Bend Hightower (13-6)
16. Humble Summer Creek (17-4)
17. DeSoto (15-4)
18. San Antonio Brennan (16-6)
19. Plano East (19-2)
20. Killeen Harker Heights (15-7)
21. Dallas Highland Park (14-5)
22. Keller (11-9)
23. Cy Falls (14-5)
24. San Antonio Harlan (12-5)
25. Tomball Memorial (19-2)
Class 5A
1. Dallas Kimball (14-2)
2. Killeen Ellison (19-3)
3. Mansfield Summit (19-2)
4. Fort Bend Marshall (18-3)
5. Amarillo (20-3)
6. Boerne Champion (19-1)
7. Dallas South Oak Cliff (11-4)
8. Lancaster (11-6)
9. Frisco Wakeland (17-3)
10. Mount Pleasant (20-0)
11. Frisco Liberty (11-4)
12. Leander Rouse (12-8)
13. Frisco Memorial (12-10)
14. Colleyville Heritage (14-4)
15. Manvel (10-7)
16. Frisco Independence (14-9)
17. Mont Belvieu Barbers Hill (17-4)
18. Forney (19-2)
19. Red Oak (14-8)
20. Fort Worth Wyatt (4-10)
21. A&M Consolidated (13-6)
22. Lufkin (20-3)
23. San Antonio Veterans Memorial (19-3)
24. San Antonio Wagner (10-8)
25. Midlothian (17-4)
Class 4A
1. Dallas Carter (17-2)
2. Dallas Faith Family (16-2)
3. Silsbee (11-11)
4. Houston Furr (10-2)
5. Houston Washington (11-7)
6. Boerne (15-5)
7. Canyon (15-2)
8. Dallas Pinkston (12-9)
9. Sulphur Springs (18-5)
10. Iowa Colony (18-2)
11. Bullard (18-4)
12. Stafford (16-7)
13. Somerset (13-8)
14. Hardin-Jefferson (18-4)
15. Hamshire Fannett (18-5)
16. Little Cypress Mauriceville (16-7)
17. Center (15-3)
18. Chapel Hill (8-6)
19. Hereford (16-2)
20. Canyon Randall (14-8)
21. Jacksonville (11-5)
22. Lubbock Estacado (11-13)
23. Pleasanton (18-5)
24. Anna (9-7)
25. Waxahachie Life (20-4)
Class 3A
1. Dallas Madison (9-13)
2. Hitchcock (11-7)
3. Shallowater (13-2)
4. Lorena (15-5)
5. Brock (14-7)
6. Peaster (14-6)
7. Ponder (16-5)
8. Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill (22-2)
9. Wichita Falls City View (14-5)
10. Mexia (16-5)
11. Lytle (16-6)
12. Nacogdoches Central Heights (11-10)
13. Orangefield (16-5)
14. Corpus Christi London (13-7)
15. Holliday (15-2)
16. San Antonio Cole (8-13)
17. Winnie East Chambers (19-3)
18. Childress (10-6)
19. Poth (4-2)
20. Diboll (6-7)
21. Franklin (4-2)
22. Tornillo (17-1)
23. Santa Gertrudis Academy (14-6)
24. Gunter (17-2)
25. Abernathy (12-5)
Class 2A
1. Lipan (19-1)
2. LaPoynor (15-7)
3. Timpson (7-2)
4. Flatonia (19-2)
5. Floydada (19-4)
6. New Deal (12-5)
7. Reagan County (13-9)
8. Martin’s Mill (16-4)
9. Douglass (18-2)
10. Sulphur Springs North Hopkins (14-6)
11. Dallardsville Big Sandy (15-4)
12. Farwell (13-4)
13. New Home (13-7)
14. Clarendon (6-6)
15. Beckville (17-5)
16. Port Aransas (14-8)
17. Grapeland (15-7)
18. Seymour (12-5)
19. Tolar (16-5)
20. Gruver (12-9)
21. Thorndale (13-5)
22. Vega (10-4)
23. Cisco (13-4)
24. Stockdale (6-9)
25. Olton (12-4)
Class 1A
1. Graford (18-3)
2. Jayton (20-0)
3. McMullen County (20-2)
4. Irion County (11-1)
5. Perrin Whitt (14-3)
6. Nazareth (10-5)
7. Texline (18-3)
8. Lorenzo (12-8)
9. Garden City (19-3)
10. Midway (14-5)
11. Dodd City (14-7)
12. Brookeland (14-4)
13. Gordon (14-5)
14. Martinsville (15-4)
15. Slidell (9-12)
16. Abbott (4-0)
17. Waelder (17-7)
18. Huckabay (14-5)
19. Fayetteville (12-7)
20. San Perlita (5-14)
21. Whitharral (8-4)
22. Grady (13-6)
23. Neches (11-8)
24. Munday (13-3)
25. Eula (10-8)
TAPPS 6A/SPC 4A
1. Houston Christian (18-3)
2. Plano Prestonwood Christian Academy (18-6)
3. Houston St. Thomas (13-1)
4. Addison Trinity Christian Academy (25-4)
5. San Antonio Antonian Prep (20-6)
6. Tomball Concordia Lutheran (15-5)
7. San Antonio Central Catholic (16-4)
8. Dallas Bishop Lynch (16-8)
9. Addison Greenhill School (13-3)
10. Dallas Parish Episcopal (16-11)
TAPPS 5A/SPC 3A
1. Austin St. Michaels (14-6)
2. Houston Second Baptist (16-7)
3. San Antonio TMI Episcopal (19-6)
4. Grapevine Faith Christian (18-7)
5. The Woodlands Christian Academy (14-9)
6. Argyle Liberty Christian (20-9)
7. Midland Christian (16-14)
8. Austin Regents (16-8)
9. Laredo St. Augustine (17-4)
10. Frisco Legacy Christian (20-7)
TAPPS 4A
1. Lubbock Trinity Christian School (14-6)
2. Houston St. Thomas Episcopal (13-3)
3. Austin Brentwood Christian School (14-6)
4. Arlington Grace Prep Academy (10-7)
5. Boerne Geneva School (15-5)
6. McKinney Christian Academy (16-2)
7. Schertz John Paul II (7-14)
8. Corpus Christi Incarnate Word (13-10)
9. San Antonio Holy Cross (13-9)
10. Austin Veritas Academy (13-4)
TAPPS 3A
1. Houston Westbury Christian School (13-8)
2. Houston St. Francis Episcopal School (10-5)
3. Dallas Akiba Yavneh Academy (11-5)
4. Lubbock Christian School (9-2)
5. Houston Lutheran North (10-5)
6. Waco Live Oak Classical (18-0)
7. Marble Falls Faith Academy (9-7)
8. Bryan Brazos Christian School (9-6)
9. Richardson North Dallas Adventist Academy (5-5)
10. Tyler Bishop Gorman Catholic School (11-5)
TAPPS 2A
1. Fort Worth Bethesda Christian (19-2)
2. Lubbock All Saints Episcopal (16-1)
3. Galveston O’Connell (12-7)
4. Houston Grace Christian (14-9)
5. Lubbock Kingdom Prep (8-2)
6. Pflugerville Concordia (12-7)
7. Longview Trinity (5-1)
8. Austin Juan Diego Catholic (11-7)
9. Wylie Preparatory Academy (8-1)
10. Red Oak Ovilla Christian (9-6)
TAPPS 1A
1. Cypress Covenant (13-8)
2. DeSoto Canterbury Kingdom Collegiate (6-8)
3. Wichita Falls Wichita Christian (9-5)
4. Dallas The Winston School (11-2)
5. North Prosper Prestonwood Christian (7-2)
6. Conroe Calvary Baptist (7-4)
7. San Angelo Cornerstone (12-5)
8. Spring Founders Christian (13-7)
9. Dallas Cambridge (7-3)
10. San Antonio Legacy (10-2)