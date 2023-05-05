AUSTIN — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has launched an investigation into treatments for transgender minors at a children’s medical center in Austin.
Paxton on Friday announced the probe into “potential illegal activity” at Dell Children’s Medical Center, which is under the umbrella of nonprofit Catholic health system Ascension and affiliated with the University of Texas at Austin. While not mentioned in Paxton’s press release, the investigation comes soon after conservative organization Project Veritas released videos purporting to reveal improper medical practices at Dell Children’s and several children’s medical programs across the country.
The videos, which were shot undercover, allegedly show a licensed social worker at Dell Children’s saying they have treated patients as young as eight for gender dysphoria.
“Across the country, there are doctors and health care professionals who appear willing to sacrifice the long-term health of American children, all in service to the increasingly dangerous fad of ‘transgender’ extremism. It is deeply disturbing, and there is no place for it in Texas,” the attorney general said in a statement.
Paxton did not specify what activities his office would probe. It is not illegal in Texas to provide gender affirming medical care, including puberty blockers and hormone therapy, to minors although lawmakers are currently debating whether to ban such treatments.
Representatives with Ascension Texas pointed to a statement issued April 28 that said the organization prohibits surgery and hormone therapy to treat gender dysphoria in children.
“We are conducting a thorough review of this situation,” the statement added. “To the extent that care provided at our clinic may have been inconsistent with our organization’s position on this important issue, we intend to take appropriate action.”
Ascension Texas did not immediately respond to questions about whether puberty blockers are available to their child and adolescent patients.
The American Medical Association, American Psychiatric Association and American Academy of Pediatrics all support providing age-appropriate, individualized care for children experiencing gender dysphoria. For children who have not reached puberty, mental health care is the primary form of treatment for gender dysphoria. Best standards dictate that medical interventions like hormones should be explored only for youth who have experienced the onset of puberty and after undergoing mental health evaluation.
Surgical interventions are not typically recommended for minors.
Gender dysphoria is defined as the feeling of discomfort or distress that can occur in people who identify as a gender that is different from the gender or sex assigned at birth, according to the Mayo Clinic.
A staunch Republican, Paxton was behind the state’s decision to investigate parents of transgender minors receiving medical treatments for child abuse. That policy was challenged in court and is on hold as litigation continues.
While the state’s attorneys have said in court that not all gender affirming care may be considered child abuse, Paxton himself has repeatedly equated the two. Doctor and researchers have questioned the medical arguments his office used in doing so.
Paxton has previously launched other probes into medical treatments for transgender Texans. More than a year ago, he demanded two pharmaceutical companies turn over documents related to their marketing of puberty blocking drugs they produce. The attorney general’s office did not immediately respond to a request for an update on that investigation.
