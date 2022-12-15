OMAHA, Neb. — No. 1 Texas scored a 3-1 win over No. 3 San Diego in the NCAA Tournament Volleyball Tournament semifinals on Thursday at Chi Health Center.
The Longhorns (27-1) won 26-28, 25-16, 25-18, 25-10. The Toreros end their season at 31-2.
Texas will meet either Louisville or Pittsburgh in the championship match, which is scheduled for 7 p.m. Saturday (TV: ESPN2).
The Longhorns now lead the series with San Diego 6-1. Texas is making its 14th NCAA National Semifinal appearance and its 10th in the last 15 seasons.
This is the program’s 39th NCAA Tournament appearance. In 13 previous NCAA Semifinals appearances, the Longhorns have advanced to eight National Championship matches. The Longhorns have won a total of three National Championships in program history. UT captured the AIAW National Championship in 1981 and also won NCAA Championships in 1988 and 2012.