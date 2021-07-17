In the span of five minutes on Saturday, Chris Beard and Texas basketball landed one of the best transfers in Marcus Carr and one of the best high school seniors in Arterio Morris.
Minnesota's Marcus Carr, the No. 1 transfer this offseason, announced his commitment to Texas on Saturday.
Carr opted for Texas instead of pursuing a professional basketball option in Australia. Louisville, Kentucky and Kansas were also on his final list of transfer options.
Morris, a four-star point guard from iSchool of Lewisville, announced his commitment to Texas on @TheFieldof68 on Saturday. Morris said in an interview on that media network that he has been compared to Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant, the 2019-2020 NBA Rookie of the Year, along with five-time NBA All-Star John Wall.
Morris is the first player to commit to UT in the Class of 2022, but the Longhorns have used the transfer portal to dramatically reshape their roster since being upset by Abilene Christian in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. The 6-3 Morris chose Texas over Kansas, Oregon and Georgia.
While playing for Dallas Kimball last season, Morris averaged 23.1 points, 6.3 rebounds, 3.3 steals and 2.2 blocks for the 26-9 Knights. He is transferring to iSchool of Lewisville, a charter school, for his senior season.
Carr originally entered the transfer portal in March before turning pro. After it appeared it was unlikely he would be picked in the NBA draft, Carr withdrew his name from the draft and decided to return to college in late June.
A 6-foot-2 guard from Toronto, Carr earned third-team All-Big Ten honors last season after averaging 19.4 points, 4.0 rebounds and 4.9 assists. He was one of the most explosive guards in college basketball, scoring 30 or more points on four occasions, including a 41-point performance in a February loss to Nebraska.
Carr started his career at Pittsburgh before transferring to Minnesota for the past two seasons.
Beard has now landed three of the top five transfers in ESPN's top 100 transfer rankings, as well as six of the top 31.
Carr joins a transfer class that includes Timmy Allen (17.2 PPG at Utah), Tre Mitchell (18.8 PPG at Massachusetts), Christian Bishop (11.0 PPG at Creighton), Dylan Disu (15.0 PPG at Vanderbilt) and former five-star recruit Devin Askew (6.5 PPG at Kentucky). Avery Benson, who played under Beard at Texas Tech, followed him to Austin.
Texas also returns two starters — Andrew Jones (14.6 PPG) and Courtney Ramey (12.2 PPG) — from a team that earned a 3-seed to the NCAA tournament.
Beard also signed Jaylon Tyson (No. 29 in the ESPN 100), who had originally signed with Texas Tech last fall.
Texas is also considered the favorite for elite guard Keyonte George (iSchool of Lewisville) and hosted top-30 prospects power forward Kijani Wright (Windward School, Los Angeles) and small foward Anthony Black (Coppell) — among a dozen others — for official visits in June.