The body of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI lies in state at St. Peter’s Basilica on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, in Rome, Italy. Joseph Aloisius Rltzinger was born in Marktl, Bavaria, Germany in 1927. He became Pope Benedict XVI, serving as head of the Catholic Church and the sovereign of the Vatican City State from April 19, 2005, until his resignation, due to ill health, on Feb. 28, 2013.