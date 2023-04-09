Top-seeded Casper Ruud of Norway won his first title of the season, and 10th of his career, with a 6-2, 7-6 (3) defeat of Miomir Kecmanovic of Serbia at the Millennium Estoril Open in Portugal on Sunday.
Ruud delivered three aces, won 83 percent of the points on his first serve and saved all three break points he faced. Kecmanovic wasn’t as sharp on his serve, winning 74 percent of his first serves and only 40 percent on his second. Ruud capitalized on two of his eight break chances.
ATP: Grand Prix Hassan II
Roberto Carballes Baena of Spain won his first tournament in five years, defeating Alexandre Muller of France in three sets in Marrakech, Morocco.
Carballes Baena dropped the first set but fought back to win 4-6, 7-6 (3), 6-2 in a match that lasted just short of three hours. Both players were unseeded.
WTA: Charleston Open
Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur reversed the result of last year’s Charleston Open final, this time defeating Switzerland’s Belinda Bencic 7-6(6), 6-4 on Sunday in South Carolina.
Bencic had beaten Jabeur in three sets during the 2022 championship match.
The title was the fourth of Jabeur’s WTA career, her second on clay.
WTA: Copa Colsanitas
Second-seeded Tatjana Maria of Germany won the Bogota, Colombia, event for the second straight year, edging the United States’ Peyton Stearns 6-3, 2-6, 6-4 in the final.
Maria, 35, has won only three tournaments in her career. In addition to her Bogota success, she prevailed at Santa Ponsa, Spain, in June 2018.