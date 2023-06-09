FORT WORTH (AP) — Kole Klecker pitched seven shutout innings and was backed by two third-inning home runs, leading TCU to a 4-1 victory over Indiana State on Friday in the opening game of the Fort Worth Super Regional.
Klecker allowed three hits, struck out nine and walked one. He allowed only three runners to reach second base. Luke Savage came on in relief to open the eighth inning and after allowing a leadoff walk, he got out of the inning with a double play grounder and a fly out. He allowed a two-out solo home run by Keegan Watson in the ninth.
Austin Davis put TCU ahead 1-0 with a leadoff home run in the third inning and the lead reached 3-0 when Cole Fontenelle belted a two-run homer to straightaway center field later in the inning.
With the exception of the third inning, Indiana State's Matt Jachec kept pace with Klecker for the most part. Jachec pitched eight-plus innings, coming out of the game after allowing a leadoff double to Fontenelle in the ninth. After Fontenelle later came around to score, Jachec was charged with four runs on seven hits with seven strikeouts and three walks. Zach Davidson finished for Indiana State (45-15).
Game 2 is set for Saturday, with TCU (40-22) playing as the home team.
Duke 5, Virginia 4
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Damon Lux hit a two-run home run, Luke Storm drove in the go-ahead run with an eighth-inning single, and Duke defeated Virginia 5-4 on Friday in the opening game of the Charlottesville Super Regional.
Duke trailed 4-3 entering the eighth inning before Jay Beshears led off with a single and later scored the tying run on a bases-loaded grounder by Tyler Albright. Storm then singled to left field, scoring Giovanni DiGiacomo for a 5-4 lead.
Virginia threatened with two out in the ninth when Griff O'Ferrall singled and Ethan O'Donnell drew a walk, but Duke reliever James Tallon got Jake Gelof to fly out.
Duke's Fran Oschell III (6-0, 0.69 ERA) pitched 2 2/3 innings of relief, striking out three, and was credited with the win. Tallon, who has a 1.64 ERA, pitched the ninth and picked up his 12th save.
Lux's home run gave Duke a 2-0 lead in the third inning. Virginia later went ahead 4-3 with three runs in the sixth when Gelof scored on a single by Kyle Teel, Anthony Stephan had a bases-loaded groundout and Henry Godbout added a sacrifice fly.
Virginia's Jay Woolfolk (2-1), who entered in relief in the top of the eighth, gave up two hits and two runs in one-third of an inning.
---
NCAA Division I Baseball Super Regionals Glance
All Times CDT
Best of Three: x-if necessary:
SUPER REGIONALS
Host school is Game 1 home team; visiting school is Game 2 home team; coin flip determines Game 3 home team
At David F. Couch Ballpark
Winston-Salem, N.C.
Saturday, June 10: Wake Forest (50-10) vs. Alabama (43-19), 11 a.m. (ESPN)
Sunday, June 11: Wake Forest vs. Alabama, TBD
x-Monday, June 12: Wake Forest vs. Alabama, TBD
---
At Klein Field at Sunken Diamond
Stanford, Calif.
Saturday, June 10: Stanford (42-17) vs. Texas (41-20), 5 p.m. (ESPN2)
Sunday, June 11: Stanford vs. Texas, TBD
x-Monday, June 12: Stanford vs. Texas, TBD
---
At Alex Box Stadium
Baton Rouge, La.
Saturday, June 10: LSU (46-15) vs. Kentucky (40-19), 2 p.m. (ESPN)
Sunday, June 11: LSU vs. Kentucky, TBD
x-Monday, June 12: LSU vs. Kentucky, TBD
---
At Pete Taylor Park
Hattiesburg, Miss.
Saturday, June 10: Tennessee (41-19) vs. Southern Miss (45-18), 2 p.m. (ESPNU)
Sunday, June 11: Tennessee vs. Southern Miss, TBD
x-Monday, June 12: Tennessee vs. Southern Miss, TBD
---
At Condron Family Ballpark
Gainesville, Fla.
Friday, June 9: Florida (48-15) vs. South Carolina (42-19) (n)
Saturday, June 10: Florida vs. South Carolina, 3 p.m.
x-Sunday, June 11: Florida vs. South Carolina, TBD
---
At Davenport Field at Disharoon Park
Charlottesville, Va.
Game 1: Duke 5, Virginia 4
Saturday, June 10: Virginia vs. Duke, noon
x-Sunday, June 11: Virginia vs. Duke, TBD
---
At PK Park
Eugene, Ore.
Friday, June 9: Oral Roberts (49-11) vs. Oregon (40-20) (n)
Saturday, June 10: Oral Roberts vs. Oregon, 9 p.m.
x-Sunday, June 11: Oral Roberts vs. Oregon, TBD
---
At Amon Carter Stadium
Fort Worth
Game 1: TCU 4, Indiana St. 1
Saturday, June 10: Indiana St. (45-16) vs. TCU (41-22), 5 p.m. (ESPNU)
x-Sunday, June 11: Indiana St. vs. TCU, TBD