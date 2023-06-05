FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Austin Davis had four RBIs, Cole Fontenelle and Tre Richardson added three apiece and TCU beat Arkansas 12-4 on Monday to clinch the Fayetteville Regional.
TCU (40-22) advances to its eighth super reginal in program history — and the first since 2017.
TCU starter Cam Brown worked out of a bases-loaded jam in the first inning, giving up just one run. He retired the side in order in the third and then worked a 1-2-3 fourth. Brown gave up back-to-back homers in the fifth before Ben Abeldt retired the final two of the inning. Abeldt picked up his third win of the season after 4 2/3 innings of work.
TCU led 7-4 entering the eighth before scoring on three straight at-bats. Fontenelle ripped a two-run double into left and Richardson and Kurtis Byrne hit back-to-back homers.
Arkansas (43-18), which held off Santa Clara 6-4 in an elimination game on Sunday, needed to defeat TCU twice to advance.
Texas 10, Miami 6
CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Jalin Flores hit a grand slam to cap a nine-run bottom of the third inning and Texas beat Miami 10-6 Sunday to win the Coral Gables Regional.
Texas (41-20), which also beat the Hurricanes earlier in the double-elimination regional, moves on to its third consecutive super regional appearance and fourth in seven years under coach David Pierce.
Flores struck out to lead off the third inning but Jack O'Dowd singled to right and, after Mitchell Daly walked, scored on double by Jared Thomas. Peyton Powell hit a two-RBI single, Garret Guillemette added a two-run double before Porter Brown and Eric Kennedy each drew a walk to load the bases and Flores hit a deep shot to center to give Texas a 9-3 lead.
Following two-out walks by Dylan Campbell and Guillemette to load the bases in the sixth inning, Brown was hit by a pitch to score Thomas and give the Longhorns a seven-run lead.
Blake Cyr and Zach Levenson were each hit by a pitch to lead off the top of the second before Dominic Pitelli hit a home run to give Miami (42-21) a 3-0 lead. Yohandy Morales added a three-run shot in the seventh to cap the scoring.
Florida 6, Texas Tech 0
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Josh Rivera went 3 for 4, BT Riopelle hit a pair of two-run homers and Florida beat Texas Tech 6-0 on Monday to advance to the super regionals for the first time since 2018.
No. 2 Florida (48-15) survived three consecutive loser-out games to claim the Gainesville Regional championship. The Gators will host Southeastern Conference rival South Carolina in a best-of-three super regional this week.
Wyatt Langford hit a home run in the top of the second to account for the Gators' first run. Langford also stole two bases on one play in the fifth inning and scored on Rivera's single to put UF ahead 4-0.
Riopelle was hitless in 15 plate appearances, with eight strikeouts, in the regional before his two two-run homers.
Ryan Slater started on the mound for just the third time all season for Florida. He tossed five shutout innings and limited the Red Raiders to three hits and two walks for his team-high 10th win.
Texas Tech (41-23) lost to Florida 7-1 on Sunday night to set up the winner-take-all regional championship.
Southern Miss 11, Penn 7
AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Dustin Dickerson hit a go-ahead three-run homer in sixth inning and Southern Miss rallied for the fourth straight game to claim the Auburn Regional with an 11-7 victory over Pennsylvania on Monday.
Southern Miss (45-18) is headed to the super-regional round for the second straight season. The Golden Eagles will face Tennessee, who captured the Clemson Regional, on Friday.
Dickerson gave Southern Miss an 8-5 lead with his fourth home run of the regional — and 10th of the season.
Penn scored twice in the seventh before the Southern Miss offense got going, scoring three runs in its last three trips to the plate. Danny Lynch had an RBI single and Carson Paetow added a two-run double for a four-run lead.
Penn (34-16) also lost to Southern Miss 11-2 late Sunday night after left-handed pitcher Justin Storm retired 17 of the 18 hitters he faced. The Golden Eagles scored eight times in the final inning to defeat previously unbeaten Penn.
LSU 13, Oregon St. 7
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Dylan Crews and Hayden Travinski each had three of LSU's 19 hits and the Tigers beat Oregon State 13-7 on Monday for the Baton Rouge Regional championship.
LSU (46-15), the No. 5 overall seed, advances to the super-regional round for the 16th time in program history.
Travinski and Cade Beloso hit back-to-back home runs in the fifth inning and Crews added his 17th of the season in the sixth for a 7-2 lead. Crews was 8 of 13 with two home runs, four RBIs and five runs scored in the regional.
Tommy White reached 93 RBIs on the season with a two-run single in the seventh for a 10-4 lead.
The first hit for Oregon State (41-20) came in the fourth inning on Gavin Turley's home run to pull within 4-1 and Brady Kasper added a home run in the sixth. Turley also had an inside-the-park homer in the ninth to extend Oregon State's single-season record to 89.
Oregon 11, Xavier 2
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Drew Cowley hit a three-run home run and drove in four runs as Oregon beat Xavier for the second time in three games, 11-2 Sunday night to win the Nashville Regional and earn its first berth in the super regionals in 11 years.
The Ducks (40-20) were in their third straight regional tournament as the No. 2 seed.
Freshman Grayson Grinsell started and worked four scoreless innings for Oregon, giving up three hits, walking two and striking out seven. Logan Mercado worked the final four innings and allowed just one earned run on six hits.
Sabin Ceballos put the Ducks on the board with a solo home run in the fourth and Cowley laced an RBI double to right center field to cap a three-run fifth. Rikuu Nishida. laced a double to right center with the bases loaded to score three runs in the sixth, then scored on Cowley's three-run homer.
Xavier used six pitchers and allowed just seven combined base hits, but issued 10 walks.
Stanford 13, Texas A&M 5
STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Malcolm Moore hit a two-run home run and Tommy Troy belted a grand slam, both in the seventh inning, as Stanford beat Texas A&M 13-5 Sunday night to force a winner-take-all showdown for the Stanford Regional championship and a berth in the super regionals.
The Aggies knocked Stanford into Sunday's elimination rounds with an 8-5 win Saturday. The Cardinal knocked Cal State Fullerton out, 6-5 earlier Sunday, with freshman Nick Dugan working 3 ⅔ innings of relief to earn the win.
Dugan came back against the Aggies and pitched 3 ⅔ and earn the save after left fielder Alberto Rios made a diving catch in left to end the game. Dugan worked 7 ⅓ innings Sunday, throwing 112 pitches and allowing just one run on seven base hits, walking a batter while striking out six.
Troy had a stellar day at the plate, going 4-for-5 with a home run and three RBI against the Titans and 3-for-5 with a grand slam against the Aggies.
Troy Wansing (3-4) started for Texas A&M and left after 1 ⅔ innings after giving up five earned runs on three hits and three walks while striking out two.
The two teams played late Monday.
Oral Roberts 6, Dallas Baptist 5
STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Matt Hogan hit a two-out, two-run homer in the bottom of the sixth inning and Oral Roberts beat Dallas Baptist 6-5 Sunday night to extend the nation's longest active win streak and win the Stillwater Regional.
Oral Roberts (48-11), which has won a program record (D-I era) 21 consecutive games and is just the eighth No. 4 seed in history to win a regional. The Golden Eagles' only other super regional appearance came in 2006.
Miguel Santos led off the top of the sixth with a single before Tom Poole and Nate Rombach hit back-to-back home runs for Dallas Baptist (47-16) to make it 4-4 but Hogan's homer in the home half of the inning gave Oral Roberts the lead for good.
Holden Breeze hit a two-RBI single in the bottom of the first but Santos led off the top of the second with a home run for Dallas Baptist to make it 2-1. ORU loaded the bases with no outs in the bottom of the inning before Jacob Godman scored when Justin Quinn reached on a fielder's choice and Jonah Cox — who extended his hitting streak to 44 consecutive games — followed with an RBI single to make it 4-1.
Santos, who went 3 for 4, added an RBI single in the seventh that capped the scoring.