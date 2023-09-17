HOUSTON — TCU quarterback Chandler Morris threw for 314 yards and two touchdowns as the Horned Frogs spoiled Houston’s Big 12 Conference debut with a 36-13 victory on Saturday night.
TCU (2-1, 1-0) won its second straight game after a season-opening loss to Colorado.
TCU’s offense had a fast-paced opening drive that ended with a 33-yard touchdown pass from Morris to Warren Thompson, just 1:31 into the game. Morris completed 24 of 37 passes, threw one interception and added 53 yards on 12 carries.
Houston (1-2, 0-1) moved up from the American Athletic Conference this season but suffered a rude welcoming to its new conference.
The Cougars’ only touchdown came late in the first half on a 98-yard kickoff return by Matthew Golden, cutting TCU’s lead to 13-10. TCU immediately answered with a 16-yard touchdown run by Emani Bailey, and the Horned Frogs led 20-13 at halftime. Bailey ran for 126 yards on 23 carries.
BAYLOR 30, LONG ISLAND 7: Richard Reese ran for two touchdowns, freshman Dawson Pendergrass of Mineola added 111 yards and a score on his 21 carries and Baylor ended a six-game losing streak with a win over FCS-member Long Island University in Waco.
Baylor (1-2) also ended a four-game losing streak at home, in a game that included a two-hour delay because of lightning in the area that first started when the teams were leaving the field at halftime. The Bears’ last win overall was 38-35 at Oklahoma on Nov. 5, 2022.
TEXAS TECH 41, TARLETON STATE 3: Malik Dunlap returned the first of his two interceptions for a touchdown, Tahj Brooks set a career high with 158 yards rushing and Texas Tech got its first win of the season, beating lower-division Tarleton State in Lubbock.
The Red Raiders (1-2) led for good when Dunlap had a 54-yard interception return only 2 1/2 minutes into the game.
Tarleton State (2-1) trailed 41-0 until Adrian Guzman’s 21-yard field goal with 5:04 left in the game. That came at the end of the same drive when Texans junior receiver Jaden Smith was taken off the field on a stretcher after being down near the goal line for several minutes while being treated by trainers from both teams. ESPN’s broadcast said Smith had a neck injury. Tarleton State said afterward that Smith was transported to the hospital for further evaluation, and was undergoing testing, but had full neurological function.
SMU 69, PRAIRIE VIEW A&M 0: Preston Stone threw five touchdown passes and ran for another score in SMU’s rout of Prairie View A&M in Dallas.
Stone completed 15 of 20 passes for 300 yards, and he also had a 5-yard touchdown run. He connected with Roderick Daniels Jr. on a 91-yard touchdown pass and twice for scores to Jordan Kerley. Jordan Hudson and Romello Brinson also caught touchdown passes from Stone.
Kevin Jennings threw just three passes, two for scores, for SMU (2-1). Daniels finished with three catches for 155 yards receiving, and Kerley also had three catches for 83 yards.
NORTH TEXAS 40, LOUISIANA TECH 37: Noah Rauschenberg made a 31-yard field goal as time expired and North Texas beat Louisiana Tech in Ruston, Louisiana.
Rauschenberg’s kick ended a nine-play, 61-yard drive that took just 61 seconds.
The Bulldogs entered the fourth quarter down 30-14 but scored three TDs — the first five seconds into the final stanza — and a field goal to even the score at 37. Tyre Shelton ran it in from the 7, Jack Turner from the 1, Jacob Barnes connected on a 30-yard field goal and Turner threw a 36-yard score to Smoke Harris with 64 seconds remaining to knot it. North Texas’ (1-2) Chandler Rogers threw for 313 yards and a pair of scores, Ayo Adeyi had 148 yards rushing on 19 carries and two touchdowns and Roderic Burns had 134 yards on 11 carries.
SFA 41, NORTHWESTERN STATE 7: Brian Maurer threw for 199 yards and three touchdowns, Jerrell Wimbley rushed for 115 yards, and Stephen F. Austin rolled past Northwestern State in Natchitoches, Louisiana.
The Lumberjacks (2-1) led 21-0 after one quarter and 34-0 at halftime before pushing their lead to 41-0 in the third quarter.
Included among Maurer’s three TD passes were connections of 50 and 53 yards to Anthony Williams, his only receptions of the game. Amad Murray had a 25-yard fumble return for a Lumberjacks touchdown.
RICE 59, TEXAS SOUTHERN 7: JT Daniels passed for 255 yards and four touchdowns, true freshman Daelen Alexander rushed for two scores and Rice eased past Texas Southern in Houston.
Rice cornerback Tre’shon Devones recovered a fumble at the TSU 16 on the first offensive play of the game. Alexander scored from a yard out to begin the onslaught.
Daniels had scoring plays of 35 and 70 yards for a 21-0 lead at the 9:39 mark of the first quarter. The 70-yarder was Kobie Campbell’s first career touchdown. A 36-yard connection with Luke McCaffrey made it 42-7 with 1:12 left before halftime.
TEXAS STATE 77, JACKSON STATE 34: TJ Finley accounted for five touchdowns, including two of Texas State’s eight rushing touchdowns, and the Bobcats beat Jackson State in San Marcos.
Finley was 17-of-21 passing for 251 yards and connected on touchdown throws of 14 yards to Drew Donley, 27 yards to Ashtyn Hawkins and 20 yards to Kole Wilson, the last of which capped a 35-point second quarter by the Bobcats and made it 56-20 going into halftime.
Texas State’s 77 points were its most since it registered a program-record 78 against Meridian College in 1920 and its 684 total yards were also its most since it had a program-record 696 against Arkansas-Pine Bluff in 2014.
ARIZONA 31, UTEP 10: Jayden de Laura threw for 285 yards and three touchdowns, and Arizona’s defense shut down UTEP in Tucson, Arizona.
The Wildcats (2-1) bounced back from an overtime road loss to Mississippi State last week with a dominating defensive performance. Arizona forced the Miners (1-3) into a fumble, a turnover on downs and seven punts in 10 drives before scoring a late touchdown.
The Wildcats poured it on offensively after some shaky early moments, pushing an 11-point halftime lead to 28 early in the fourth quarter. De Laura led the way after throwing four interceptions last week, hitting 23 of 29 passes with no interceptions in Arizona’s 14th straight win over UTEP.
ARMY 37, UTSA 29: Hayden Reed and Jakobi Buchanan had first-quarter touchdown runs and Army never trailed in a victory over UTSA on Friday in San Antonio.
Reed scored from a yard out midway through the quarter and Buchanan punched it in from the 10 with 1:15 left to give the Black Knights (2-1) a 14-0 lead.
Robert Henry had a 19-yard touchdown run early in the second quarter to get the Roadrunners (1-2) on the scoreboard. Quinn Maretzki followed with 23- and 45-yard field goals to push Army’s lead to 20-7. Eddie Lee Marburger connected with Tykee Ogle-Kellogg for a 46-yard touchdown on the final play of the quarter to pull UTSA within 20-14 at halftime.