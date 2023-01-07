LOS ANGELES — The status of TCU star running back Kendre Miller remains questionable ahead of Monday night’s national championship game between TCU and No. 1 Georgia.
Miller, a junior from Mount Enterprise, hurt his knee just before halftime in the Horned Frogs' 51-45 win over Michigan in the Fiesta Bowl on Dec. 31. Coach Sonny Dykes provided an update during media day on Saturday.
“He woke up yesterday a little sore, I think he feels a little better today,” Dykes said. “I think, to me, the next 24 hours is when we’ll have to make a determination and have a pretty good idea of what he’s going to be able to do. We’re still optimistic that he’s going to be able to play.”
The Horned Frogs practiced Saturday at Dignity Health Sports Park and Miller was scheduled to participate.
The star running back who rushed for 1,399 yards and 17 touchdowns was also optimistic that he’ll be able to go against the top-ranked Bulldogs.
“I feel a lot better, it’s a day-by-day type of thing,” Miller said. “I feel way better than I did last Saturday.”
Miller is still beating himself up a bit for getting banged up against the Wolverines and said his mistake led to the twisted knee.
“It was my fault,” Miller said. “I saw an opening, broke one tackle and another jump kind of just jumped on my leg. I should’ve went down, but trying to break another tackle and my knee got twisted and bent in the wrong way.”
Miller established himself as one of the nation’s best running backs as he’s top-20 in rushing yards and top-10 in rushing touchdowns this season. Miller was a catalyst to TCU making the national title game and it would pain him to not be able to finish job with his brothers.
“It would be heart breaking for me,” Miller said. “I want to play in the national championship. That’s just crazy to even say, but I’m not going to let my emotions get in the way. I’m going to keep everybody up on the sideline, no matter what happens I’m super proud of this team and I’m going to be there for them no matter if I play or not.”
If Miller isn’t able to go TCU will rely on Emari Demercado, who is coming off a career performance with 150 yards against Michigan in the Fiesta Bowl. It was the most the Wolverines have allowed to a rusher all season.
Emani Bailey and Trent Battle could also see heavier roles. Confidence in the trio’s ability to produce with Miller’s potential absence remains high. Bailey was four-star transfer TCU brought over from Louisiana and has shown flashes this season as he’s averaged over eight yards per carry.
Battle could be the future of the room and is the best receiver in the room. It may take a committee approach to replace Miller if he can’t go, but it’s a pretty good committee behind him.
“I personally think he’s going to be one of the best running backs to put on a TCU uniform,” running backs coach Anthony Jones said about Battle. “I know it’s a lot of great running backs that have played here throughout the years, Trent Battle has the ability and capability. He has the smarts and want to to do it.”
Battle may need to show that potential on Monday to help Demercado carry the load if Miller can’t go. Whether or not the Horned Frogs will have Miller, the expectation of being able to have success on the ground against Georgia won’t change.
