OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Porter Brown and Zach Humphreys each tallied three hits and No. 2-seed TCU fought off pesky seventh-seeded Kansas State 17-7 on Saturday.
The Horned Frogs (39-17) advance to play fourth-seeded Oklahoma State in the Big 12 Tournament championship game on Sunday.
Kansas State (34-23) beat TCU 5-2 earlier in the day to force the winner-take-all game.
TCU built a 7-1 lead after the first inning and had to fight to hold on. The Wildcats narrowed the deficit to 8-3 after the fourth and 10-7 after seventh.
But TCU brought the curtain down on Kansas State with seven runs in the bottom of the eighth for a 10-run advantage to end the game.
Terrence Spurlin finished with three RBI for the Wildcats.
Oklahoma State 5, Texas 4OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Jake Thompson drew a bases loaded walk in the top of the ninth and No. 4-seed Oklahoma State beat top-seeded Texas 5-4 on Saturday to secure a trip to the Big 12 Tournament championship game.
The Cowboys (35-16-1) will face the winner between second-seeded TCU and No. 7-seed Kansas State in Sunday’s finale. Oklahoma State has won all three of its games in the tournament and currently are on a five-game winning streak.
Thompson broke a 2-2 with a single to right field with runners at second and third base in the top of the fifth. Texas (42-15) tied it at 4 in its half of the fifth when Dylan Campbell scored on a throwing error and Mike Antico scored on a fielder’s choice.
Oklahoma State now has advanced to the tourney final five times under coach Josh Holliday including; 2014, 2015, 2017 and 2019.
The Cowboys won Big 12 championship titles in 2004, 2017 and 2019.
Tennessee 4, Florida 0HOOVER, Ala. (AP) — Camden Sewell allowed two hits and set career highs with six innings and six strikeouts to help No. 2-seed Tennessee beat sixth-seeded Florida 4-0 in the semifinals of the SEC Tournament on Saturday.
The Volunteers (45-15) advanced to Sunday’s championship game for the first time since 1995 and will face top-seeded Arkansas. The Razorbacks won two of the three regular season games it played against Tennessee May 14-16, with all three games decided by a run.
Sewell (4-1), who has 18 relief appearances in 2021, was making his third start of the season for Tennessee.
Liam Spence went 2-for-3, walked twice and scored two runs for Tennessee. Drew Gilbert, Evan Russell and Jordan Beck each had an RBI. Beck doubled in the fourth inning and scored on a wild pitch.
Florida starter Brandon Sproat (2-1) gave up three runs in 3 2/3 innings for the Gators (38-20).
Arkansas 3, Mississippi 2HOOVER, Ala. (AP) — Cullen Smith hit his eighth home run of the season and top-seeded Arkansas beat fifth-seeded Mississippi 3-2 in the SEC Tournament semifinals on Saturday.
The Razorbacks (45-10) seek their first SEC Tournament championship and will face No. 2 seed Tennessee on Sunday. Arkansas won two of the three regular season games it played May 14-16 against the Vols, with all three games decided by a run.
Smith’s homer gave the Razorbacks a 2-0 lead in the first inning. Ole Miss tied it on Jacob Gonzalez’s two-run double with one out in the fifth. Heston Tole (1-0) then came on for Arkansas after an intentional walk loaded the bases, and he got the Razorbacks out of the jam with a strikeout and groundout to end the inning.
Arkansas retook the lead in the top of the sixth on Jalen Battles’ double down the left field line, Tole pitched a scoreless inning to pick up the win, and Connor Noland added three hitless innings, striking out four, to close out his first save of the season.
Jackson Kimbrell (5-1) got the loss for the Rebels (41-19).