The Bishop Gorman Crusaders and Lady Crusaders, finished fourth and fifth, respectively, in the TAPPS Class 4A North Regional Meet at Liberty Christian School in Argyle.
The Crusaders scored 72 points to tie with Willow Park Trinity Christian for fourth. Lubbock Christian won the meet with 136 points, followed by Arlington Pantego Christian (116) and Lubbock Trinity Christian (80). Tyler All Saints placed 10th with 31 points.
The Lady Crusaders totaled 83 points. They finished behind Lubbock Christian (148), Arlington Pantego Christian (130.5), Lubbock Trinity Christian (114) and Dallas Shelton (86).
The top four in each category advance to the TAPPS State Track & Field Meet April 30 and May 1 at Midway’s Panther Stadium in Waco.
BOYS
Others helping the Crusaders score points were Thomas Brown (6, 3200-meter run, 11:34.53).
GIRLS
In the 4x100 relay, Gorman placed fourth with a time of 54.08. Relay members were Claire Testa, Christine Ifeadi, Grace Coan and Marley Maloney.
Helping the Lady Crusaders earn points as well were Maria Kariampuzha (5, 3200-meter run, 13:04.16).