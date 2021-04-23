Grace Community struck gold and silver in the team competition of the TAPPS 5A North Regional Track & Field meet held on the Liberty Christian School campus.
The Lady Cougars captured the regional title with 159 points, followed by Fort Worth Southwest Christian (134) and Austin Brentwood Christian (70). Brook Hill finished 11th with 27 points. There were 16 schools that recorded points.
The Cougars garnered 95 points to place second behind Austin Brentwood Christian (122.5). Fort Worth Christian was third with 93 points.