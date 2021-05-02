The Grace Community School Lady Cougars are the TAPPS 5A State Track & Field Championship.
Grace scored 99 points to win the title on Saturday at the Midway High School track in Waco. Fort Worth Southwest Christian was second with 83 points, followed by Houston Lutheran South (82), The Woodlands (69) and Boerne Geneva (69). Brook Hill was 18th with 10 points.
The Grace Community Cougars, led by Joshua Murray's double gold, were fifth with 55 points. Brook Hill was 22nd with seven points.
Austin Brentwood Christian won the boys crown with 88 points, followed by Fort Bend Christian (82), The Woodlands Christian (64) and Houston Lutheran South (64).
BOYS
Lightning quick Murray captured first place in both the hurdles events — 110-meter high hurdles and 300-meter intermediate hurdles.
Murray, who has signed to play football at Henderson State University, had a time of 15.62 in the 110s. In the 300s, Murray had a time of 40.46.
In the 800-meters freshman Charles Brink placed seventh in a personal record time of 2:02.37.
Grayson Gaddis, a sophomore, finished seventh in the 1600-meters with a clocking of 4:39.77 (personal record).
Gaddis was also in the 3200-meters, placing fifth (10:28.72).
The Cougars took fifth place in the 4x400 relay (3:34.65). Members of the Cougars squad were Colton Harmon, Brink, Murray and Grant Turner.
Shot Put - 12lb 5A - Finals x
2. 12 Smith Pruett
48-00.25
Grace Community
Discus - 1.6kg 5A - Finals x
8. 12 Smith Pruett
101-11
Grace Community
High Jump 5A - Finals x
2. 12 Garrett Vaso
6-04.00
Grace Community
Womens Results
800 Meters 5A - Finals x
2. 11 Ashlynn Hecht
2:21.69a
Grace Community
3. 10 Abby Metzger
2:22.87a
Grace Community
1600 Meters 5A - Finals x
2. 10 Abby Metzger
5:15.92aPR
Grace Community
3. 11 Ashlynn Hecht
5:25.42a
Grace Community
100m Hurdles - 33" 5A - Finals x
4. 12 Anna Olson
16.92a (-.9)PR
Grace Community
4x100 Relay 5A - Finals x
6. - Anna Olson
Alyssa Strickland
Macy Smith
Reece Porter 52.94a Grace Community
4x200 Relay 5A - Finals x
3. - Anna Olson
Alyssa Strickland
Macy Smith
Reece Porter 1:50.04a Grace Community
4x400 Relay 5A - Finals x
2. Macy Smith
Abby Metzger
Madeline Keeling
Ashlynn Hecht 4:11.94a Grace Community
Shot Put - 4kg 5A - Finals x
7. 11 Addison Campbell
28-11.50
Grace Community
Discus - 1kg 5A - Finals x
6. 12 Tariyah Hicks
89-02
Grace Community
High Jump 5A - Finals x
4. 12 Madilyn Rutherford
4-10.00
Grace Community
Pole Vault 5A - Finals x
1. 9 Madeline Keeling
9-00.00
Grace Community
2. 12 Cassidy Tolleson
8-06.00
Grace Community
5. 10 Reece Porter
8-00.00
Grace Community