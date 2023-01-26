The Brook Hill soccer teams swept Bishop Gorman in a TAPPS Division III District 2 doubleheader at Mewbourne Field in Tyler.
The Lady Guard won 8-0, while the the Guard won 7-0.
GIRLS
Caroline Smith and Ella Hardee each had hat tricks for Brook Hill. Drea Tonroy and Jaclynn Williams added a goal apiece.
Assists were from Hardee, Smith and Williams.
Goalkeeper Ifedayo Abegunde had two saves in recording the clean sheet.
Brook Hill improves to 6-6-2 overall and 4-2 in district.
BOYS
Mio Engqvist had a hat trick for the Guard.
Others adding goals were Marlon Rataj (2), Alejandro Martinez (1) and Joash Kondru (1).
Assists were from Marlon Rataj (2) and Asa Kerr.
Goalkeeper Gary Sanusi had four saves in registering the shut out.
The Guard improves to 13-1-1 overall and 7-0 in district.
The district tournament is up next, beginning on Feb. 2.