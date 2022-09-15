Bishop Gorman and Grace Community were the big winners in the “Holy War” football games last week.
Gorman (1-2) had one of its biggest wins in years with a 44-0 victory over All Saints (0-3) on Friday at Mewbourne Field.
“We played well,” Crusaders Coach Daryl Hayes said. “Our goal was to minimize the mistakes we made the week before (and) we did so.”
Andre Williams led the Crusaders with 111 yards and three touchdowns on just eight carries.
The win gave Bishop Gorman possession of the inaugural Kings of the Loop Trophy that goes to the winner of the BG-AS game. The Crusaders lead the series 9-2.
Hayes has seen the continued improvement of his team against the Trojans.
“I think, win or lose, it’s about making progress,” Hayes said. “Obviously, it’s great to win; But given where we were ... fielding a competitive team is hugely important.”
Hayes said the Crusaders had a number of great efforts; “Andre Williams continues to shine at running back. QB Alex Barriga made progress with decision making. Cheahoon Lee had an outstanding game on D.”
Williams leads the team in rushing with 429 yards and five TDs on 37 rushes. Barriga has connected on 7 of 15 for 188 yards with two TDs and two interceptions. Jorge Garcia has five receptions for 143 yards and two touchdowns.
Josh Hayes leads in tackles with 21, including five tackles for loss and four sacks. He also has 10 hurries. Foster Morales and Lee are next with 19 and 18 tackles, respectively. Barriga has an interception and a fumble recovery. Others with pick offs include: Jaxon Jones, Adam Favre and George Berry. Josh Hayes and Aaron Ekwuruke have pounced on fumbles.
Gorman is open this weekend before returning to play for a district match against Fort Worth Temple Christian on Sept. 23 at McCallum Stadium.
“We will continue to teach our boys to play the game,” Hayes said of the open week. “Several of our players have never played a sport. We teach everyday. This off week will prove an asset to us in regard to teaching.”
As for All Saints, the Trojans (0-3) will try to bounce back as they travel to Cumby to take on another team of Trojans (1-2) who are in UIL District 9-2A Division II.
Against the Crusaders last week, receiver Mill Walters had three receptions for 57 yards and Dawson Thames recovered a fumble for the Trojans.
While Gorman and All Saints tangled, across town Grace Community played host to Brook Hill. The Cougars rallied for a 31-20 win.
“We played well,” Grace Coach Tim Russell said. “I was proud of the way we responded after being down at the half. Our team is getting better each week.”
Russell said several his Cougars played well including “Reed Alexander, Grant Turner, Cole Edens ... It was definitely a team win. Blake Harmon has been very consistent with his punting and kicking.”
Grace (3-0) travels to Lone Oak to take on the Buffaloes (0-3) on Friday. Kickoff is slated for 7:30 p.m.
As for Brook Hill, the Guard is hosting White Oak at 7:30 p.m. Friday in Bullard.
Although disappointed with the loss to GCS, Brook Hill Coach Scott Ryle said his team learned some lessons from the defeat.
“It was the tale of two half’s,” Ryle said. “We’re up by two touchdowns and had an opportunity to go up by three in the first half. Grace did a heckuva job responding and we made some really big mistakes in second half.
“I thought their defense played well; We put them in tough spots turning the ball over on offense and special teams.”
Ryle noted several players have made great strides since the opening of camp.
“Colton Richards (22 tackles) is one of our leading tacklers this year after missing out on most the season last year due to injury,” Ryle said. “Breckin Westbrook, Luke Middleton and Jerry Landen have made huge strides on the DL.”
Brook Hill QB Jonah McCown has connected on 44 of 78 attempts for 507 yards with three TDs and five interceptions. Ben Varvas tops the rushing game with 350 yards and three TDs on 38 carries. The top receivers are Xavier Kendrick (10-106, TD) and Noah Langemeier (9-199, TD).
Kicker Mio Engqvist has been perfect on kicks (7-of-7 PAT, 1-of-1 FG). Langemeier has seven punts for an average of 48.4.
Otso Niemi leads in tackles with 26 and has a fumble recovery. Langemeier has three interceptions.