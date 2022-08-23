A tradition continues on Friday night as The Brook Hill School hosts The Ninth Annual American State Bank/Brook Hill Warrior Bowl in Bullard.
The Guard is hosting the Grapevine Faith Lions on Young Field at Herrington Stadium on The Brook Hill campus. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
The game is played to recognize and honor veterans, active duty military, First Responders, and front-line health care workers, Wally Dawkins, Brook Hill athletic director, said.
Dawkins added all the honorees will be recognized and introduced in a pre-game ceremony on the new Hellas Turf Field.
All veterans, active duty military, First Responders, and front-line health care workers and their spouses will receive a free hot dog dinner at the “Ryled-Up” Tailgate Party from 5-6:45 p.m., and they will receive free admission to the game while being recognized, Dawkins said.
Dawkins said all fans are invited to the "Ryled-Up" Tailgate Party, named for Guard football coach Scott Ryle. The tailgate features food trucks, games, music and fun, he said.
The pregame ceremony introducing the honorees begins at 7:05 p.m.
TYLER SQUADS
All three Tyler TAPPS teams will be hosting games on Friday.
The All Saints Trojans, under sixth year coach Drew Starnes, are slated to play host to Cross Roads. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Mewbourne Field on the All Saints Episcopal School campus.
Just around Loop 323 on the Bishop Gorman Catholic School campus, the Crusaders, under second year coach Daryl Hayes, will taking on the Union Grove Lions. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m.
The Grace Community Cougars, under new but veteran coach Tim Russell, takes on fellow East Texas squad, Winona. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at Clyde-Perkins Stadium.