As the football season reaches its halfway point, the young All Saints football will celebrate homecoming Friday night.
The Trojans are scheduled to host Huntsville Alpha Omega at Mewbourne Field on the All Saints campus.
Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
All Saints is coming off a 43-16 loss to Lewisville Founders Classical last week.
Despite the loss there were bright spots in the contest, Trojan Coach Drew Starnes said.
"We did have many positives last week," Starnes said. "We feel our team as a whole made some great strides last week. Our young players are gaining invaluable experience and our defense played its best game of the season."
While the Trojans are winless, Starnes said his team is giving it their best.
"We are fortunate that our team has really come together and all are giving great effort," Starnes said.
The Huntsville team enters the contest with a 1-2 record. All Saints (0-5) will play on Saturday next week. The Trojans will play at Dallas UME Preparatory in a 1 p.m. game on Oct. 8.
---
GORMAN ON THE ROAD
The Bishop Gorman Crusaders play their second district game, traveling to meet Weatherford Christian.
The Crusaders are 1-3 on the season and 0-1 in TAPPS Divison IV, District 1. The Lions are 3-1 and 0-1. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Friday at Shirley Hall Field in Weatherford.
BG fell to Fort Worth Temple Christian, 31-14, last week in a contest that was closer than the 17-point advantage by the Eagles.
There were some positives for the contest and the first four games of the season, Gorman Coach Daryl Hayes said.
"The theme for the last year has been 'Get Better,'" Hayes said. "In spite of the score, we had more positive plays than negative. With 200 yards — versus (the Eagles') 40 — in penalties it's hard to sustain drives, or end theirs. On film we are able to love past the referee decisions and focus on blocking and tackling. With that, we saw real growth."
Many of Hayes' players had never played any sports, let alone football.
"A majority of our roster contains players who have little or no pre-Gorman experience," Hayes noted. "We work everyday to teach these kids the game; The little things and the macro things. We are steadily seeing progress in all of the boys.
"Ideas that experienced players may know instantly — clock management, situational awarenews, even rules of play — our boys are learning in real time. It is an exhilarating challenge."
The Crusaders' district is loaded with some of the top teams in TAPPS. On top after Week 1 of league play are Lubbock Christian (4-0, 1-0), Muenster Sacred Heat (4-0, 1-0), Fort Worth Temple Christian (4-0, 1-0) and Dallas First Baptist (2-2, 1-0).
Rounding out the district are Waco Bishop Reicher (0-3, 0-1) and Fort Worth Mercy Culture (0-4, 0-1).
Hayes said the Lions will present a challenge this week.
"Our district has the three top schools in our class," Hayes said. "Weatherford is one of those three. They are loaded on both sides of the ball. They are sound in scheme and play. It's going to be a great opportunity for our gentlemen to face."