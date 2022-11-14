Division I

Area

Dallas Parish Episcopal, bye

Dallas Bishop Lynch 41, San Antonio Central Catholic 21

Addison Trinity Christian, bye

Houston St. Thomas, bye

Plano Prestonwood Christian, bye

Houston St. Pius X Catholic, bye

Fort Worth Nolan Catholic 42, Tomball Concordia 6

San Antonio Antonian College Prep, bye

Regional

Dallas Parish Episcopal (9-1) vs. Dallas Bishop Lynch (9-1), 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Choctaw Stadium, Arlington

Addison Trinity Christian (3-7) vs. Houston St. Thomas (9-1), 7 p.m. Friday, Tiger Field, Belton

Plano Prestonwood Christian (7-2) vs. Houston St. Pius X Catholic (5-4), 7:30 p.m. Friday, Goat Stadium, Groesbeck

Fort Worth Nolan Catholic (3-8) vs. San Antonio Antonian College Prep (9-1), Georgetown ISD Complex, Georgetown, 2 p.m. Saturday

