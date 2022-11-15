Division I

Area

Dallas Parish Episcopal, bye

Dallas Bishop Lynch 41, San Antonio Central Catholic 21

Addison Trinity Christian, bye

Houston St. Thomas, bye

Plano Prestonwood Christian, bye

Houston St. Pius X Catholic, bye

Fort Worth Nolan Catholic 42, Tomball Concordia 6

San Antonio Antonian College Prep, bye

Regional

Dallas Parish Episcopal (9-1) vs. Dallas Bishop Lynch (9-1), 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Choctaw Stadium, Arlington

Addison Trinity Christian (3-7) vs. Houston St. Thomas (9-1), 7 p.m. Friday, Tiger Field, Belton

Plano Prestonwood Christian (7-2) vs. Houston St. Pius X Catholic (5-4), 7:30 p.m. Friday, Goat Stadium, Groesbeck

Fort Worth Nolan Catholic (3-8) vs. San Antonio Antonian College Prep (9-1), Georgetown ISD Complex, Georgetown, 2 p.m. Saturday

---

Division II

Area

Argyle Liberty Christian 50, Flower Mound Coram Deo 6

Fort Worth All Saints Episcopal 45, Grapevine Faith Christian 30

Midland Christian 37, Tyler Grace Community 7

Fort Worth Christian 41, Dallas Bishop Dunne 40

Austin Regents 31, Houston Lutheran South 6

Fort Bend Christian 69, Austin Hyde Park 0

The Woodlands Christian 28, Brownsville St. Joseph Academy 21

Houston Second Baptist 15, Austin St. Michael's Catholic 0

Regionals

Argyle Liberty Christian (10-1) vs. Fort Worth All Saints Episcopal (5-5), 7 p.m. Friday, Birdville ISD Fine Arts/Athletic Complex, North Richland Hills

Midland Christian (6-4) vs. Fort Worth Christian (6-3), 2 p.m. Saturday, Gordon Wood Stadium, Brownwood

Austin Regents (11-0) vs. Fort Bend Christian (6-4), 7 p.m. Friday, Leopard Stadium, La Grange

The Woodlands Christian (6-4) vs. Houston Second Baptist (7-4)

---

Division III

Area

Lubbock Trinity Christian 42, McKinney Christian 0

Arlington Grace Prep 34, Dallas Covenant 24

Bullard Brook Hill 42, Fort Worth Lake Country Christian 20

Dallas Christian 66, Colleyville Covenant Christian 6

San Antonio Holy Cross, bye

League City Bay Area Christian 35, Schertz St. Paul II Catholic 14

Boerne Geneva 49, The Woodlands Legacy Prep Christian 14

Houston Cypress Christian, bye

Regionals

Lubbock Trinity Christian (9-2) vs. Arlington Grace Prep (6-5), 1 p.m. Mustang Bowl, Sweetwater

Bullard Brook Hill (6-5) vs. Dallas Christian (10-1), 7 p.m. Friday, Royse City ISD Stadium, Royse City

San Antonio Holy Cross (8-1) vs. League City Bay Area Christian (8-2), 7 p.m. Friday, Weimar Stadium, Weimar

Boerne Geneva (6-5) vs. Houston Cypress Christian (6-4)

---

Division IV

Area

Lubbock Christian, bye

Temple Central Christian 54, Dallas First Baptist 14

Hallettsville Sacred Heart Catholic 50, Bishop Gorman Catholic 8

Bryan Brazos Christian 27, Waco Bishop Reicher Catholic 2

Shiner St. Paul Catholic, bye

Tomball Rosehill Christian 24, Temple Christian 17

Muenster Sacred Heart Catholic 48, Weatherford Christian 16

Houston Northland Christian, bye

Regionals 

Lubbock Christian (9-1) vs. Temple Central Christian (8-3), 7 p.m. Friday, McMurry University's Wilford Moore Stadium, Abilene

Hallettsville Sacred Heart Catholic (6-5) vs. Bryan Brazos Christian (5-5)

Shiner St. Paul Catholic (6-4) vs. Tomball Rosehill Christian (3-6), 3 p.m. Saturday, Giddings

Muenster Sacred Heart Catholic (10-1) vs. Houston Northland Christian (8-2), 7 p.m. Friday, Robinson HS

 
 

