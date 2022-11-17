TAPPS
Division I
Area
Dallas Parish Episcopal, bye
Dallas Bishop Lynch 41, San Antonio Central Catholic 21
Addison Trinity Christian, bye
Houston St. Thomas, bye
Plano Prestonwood Christian, bye
Houston St. Pius X Catholic, bye
Fort Worth Nolan Catholic 42, Tomball Concordia 6
San Antonio Antonian College Prep, bye
Regional
Dallas Parish Episcopal (9-1) vs. Dallas Bishop Lynch (9-1), 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Choctaw Stadium, Arlington
Addison Trinity Christian (3-7) vs. Houston St. Thomas (9-1), 7 p.m. Friday, Tiger Field, Belton
Plano Prestonwood Christian (7-2) vs. Houston St. Pius X Catholic (5-4), 7:30 p.m. Friday, Goat Stadium, Groesbeck
Fort Worth Nolan Catholic (3-8) vs. San Antonio Antonian College Prep (9-1), 2 p.m. Saturday, Georgetown ISD Complex
---
Division II
Area
Argyle Liberty Christian 50, Flower Mound Coram Deo 6
Fort Worth All Saints Episcopal 45, Grapevine Faith Christian 30
Midland Christian 37, Tyler Grace Community 7
Fort Worth Christian 41, Dallas Bishop Dunne 40
Austin Regents 31, Houston Lutheran South 6
Fort Bend Christian 69, Austin Hyde Park 0
The Woodlands Christian 28, Brownsville St. Joseph Academy 21
Houston Second Baptist 15, Austin St. Michael’s Catholic 0
Regionals
Argyle Liberty Christian (10-1) vs. Fort Worth All Saints Episcopal (5-5), 7 p.m. Friday, Birdville ISD Fine Arts/Athletic Complex, North Richland Hills
Midland Christian (6-4) vs. Fort Worth Christian (6-3), 2 p.m. Saturday, Gordon Wood Stadium, Brownwood
Austin Regents (11-0) vs. Fort Bend Christian (6-4), 7 p.m. Friday, Leopard Stadium, La Grange
The Woodlands Christian (6-4) vs. Houston Second Baptist (7-4), 3:30 p.m. Saturday, C.E. King’s Panther Stadium, Houston
---
Division III
Area
Lubbock Trinity Christian 42, McKinney Christian 0
Arlington Grace Prep 34, Dallas Covenant 24
Bullard Brook Hill 42, Fort Worth Lake Country Christian 20
Dallas Christian 66, Colleyville Covenant Christian 6
San Antonio Holy Cross, bye
League City Bay Area Christian 35, Schertz St. Paul II Catholic 14
Boerne Geneva 49, The Woodlands Legacy Prep Christian 14
Houston Cypress Christian, bye
Regionals
Lubbock Trinity Christian (9-2) vs. Arlington Grace Prep (6-5), 1 p.m. Mustang Bowl, Sweetwater
Bullard Brook Hill (6-5) vs. Dallas Christian (10-1), 7 p.m. Friday, Royse City ISD Stadium, Royse City
San Antonio Holy Cross (8-1) vs. League City Bay Area Christian (8-2), 7 p.m. Friday, Weimar Stadium, Weimar
Boerne Geneva (6-5) vs. Houston Cypress Christian (6-4), 7 p.m. Friday, Hallettsville
---
Division IV
Area
Lubbock Christian, bye
Temple Central Christian 54, Dallas First Baptist 14
Hallettsville Sacred Heart Catholic 50, Bishop Gorman Catholic 8
Bryan Brazos Christian 27, Waco Bishop Reicher Catholic 2
Shiner St. Paul Catholic, bye
Tomball Rosehill Christian 24, Temple Christian 17
Muenster Sacred Heart Catholic 48, Weatherford Christian 16
Houston Northland Christian, bye
Regionals
Lubbock Christian (9-1) vs. Temple Central Christian (8-3), 7 p.m. Friday, McMurry University’s Wilford Moore Stadium, Abilene
Hallettsville Sacred Heart Catholic (6-5) vs. Bryan Brazos Christian (5-5), 7 p.m. Friday, Wildcat Stadium, Elgin
Shiner St. Paul Catholic (6-4) vs. Tomball Rosehill Christian (3-6), 3 p.m. Saturday, Giddings
Muenster Sacred Heart Catholic (10-1) vs. Houston Northland Christian (8-2), 7 p.m. Friday, Robinson HS
