The final four is set for the Southwest Junior College Football Conference playoff.
After missing the postseason last year, the Trinity Valley Community College Cardinals are the No. 1 seed. The Athens, Texas school has won eight straight games since an opening 36-14 loss to Snow College in Ephraim, Utah.
TVCC is 8-1 on the season and finished 7-0 in the SWJCFC after the Cards' 20-7 win over Northeastern Oklahoma A&M on Saturday in Miami, Oklahoma.
Trinity Valley will host No. 4 seed Kilgore College (6-3, 4-3) in a semifinal game on Saturday at Bruce Field in Athens. The other semifinal has No. 3 seed Navarro College (6-3, 5-2) taking on No. 2 seed New Mexico Military (7-2, 5-2) on Saturday at the Wool Bowl in Roswell, New Mexico.
The semifinal winners will then meet in the SWJCFC championship on Nov. 19. The highest remaining seed will host.
The winner of the conference title is hopeful of receiving a bid into the NJCAA national playoffs.
NMMI and Navarro tied for second, but the Broncos earned the hosting opportunity with their 40-35 win over the Bulldogs on Sept. 10 in Roswell.
Kilgore and Tyler (5-4, 4-3) tied for the fourth spot, but the Rangers won the tiebreaker with their 31-14 win over the Apaches on Oct. 29 in Tyler.