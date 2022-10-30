After not making the SWJCFC playoffs last season, the Trinity Valley Community College Cardinals are sitting in the catbird seat.
On Saturday, TVCC scored a 40-21 win over defending national champion New Mexico Military Insitute on Saturday at Bruce Field in Athens, Texas.
The victory clinched the regular season championship for the Cards as well as the No. 1 seed in the fourth-team Southwest Junior College Football Conference playoff.
TVCC is 6-0 in conference and 7-1 overall. The Cardinals' only loss was in the season opener when they traveled to Ephraim, Utah to meet Snow College. Trinity Valley suffered a 36-14.
Coach Sherard Poteete's crew rallied from a two-touchdown deficit in the fourth quarter to knock off Tyler Junior College, 28-27, in the first league game on Sept. 17 in Tyler, Texas.
Since then the Cardinals have knocked off Cisco (51-13), Blinn (28-14), Navarro (29-23) and Kilgore (24-14).
Thus, TVCC has clinched the homefield advantage throughout the playoffs.
With one more week left in the regular season, here is the possible postseason scenarios:
New Mexico Military (7-2, 5-2) has clinched a playoff spot. The Broncos will be the No. 2 seed with a Tyler loss or the No. 3 seed with a Tyler win (Apaches hold the head-to-head tiebreaker via their 20-12 win over NMMI on Oct. 8).
Along with TVCC and NMMI, Navarro College (5-3, 4-2) has clinched a postseason berth. The Bulldogs will be the No. 3 seed with a win over TJC and the No. 4 seed with a loss to Tyler. A win would put the Corsicana college at 5-2, but lose the tiebreaker with NMMI because of the Broncos won 40-35 on Sept. 10).
Tyler is the No. 2 seed if the Apaches win over Navarro. If TJC loses to Navarro the Tribe would need Kilgore to lose to the No. 4 seed. (A win over Navarro puts TJC at 5-2 and the Apaches own the tiebreak over NMMI with head-to-head victory. A Tyler loss and a Kilgore win puts both teams at 4-3 and KC owns the head-to-head thanks to Saturday's 31-24 win).
Kilgore is the No. 4 seed if the Rangers defeat Blinn and Navarro defeats Tyler. (KC must win and have a Tyler loss. Navarro's loss puts both teams at 4-3 and Navarro has the head-to-head win, a 28-21 victory on Sept. 24).
Blinn (3-5, 1-5), Cisco (3-6, 1-6) and Northeastern Oklahoma A&M (3-5, 1-5) have been eliminted from playoff contention.
Games on Saturday, Nov. 5 include: Trinity Valley at Northeastern Oklahoma A&M, 11 a.m.; Blinn at Kilgore, 3 p.m.; Tyler at Navarro, 3 p.m.; and RPA College at New Mexico Military, 3 p.m. (Mountain).