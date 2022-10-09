With Tyler Junior College's upset win over defending national champion New Mexico Military on Saturday, the SWJCFC race was thrown into chaos.
The Apaches used another solid defensive outing with a switch at quarterback to register a 20-12 win over the Broncos in Tyler, snapping NMMI's 11-game winning streak.
In other Southwest Junior College Football Conference games on Saturday, Trinity Valley took over the conference lead with a 28-14 victory over Blinn in Athens, Texas and Cisco downed Northeastern Oklahoma A&M 7-6 in Miami, Oklahoma. In a non-conference game, Navarro scored a 49-0 win over Dallas Prime. Kilgore College had an open date.
Games this week on Saturday include: New Mexico Military (5-1, 3-1) vs. Cisco (3-3, 1-3), 2 p.m. Chesley Field, Cisco; Tyler (3-2, 2-1) vs. Blinn (3-3, 1-3), 3 p.m. Cub Stadium, Brenham; Arlington Resolution Prep vs. Kilgore (3-2, 2-2), 3 p.m. R.E. St. John Memorial Stadium, Kilgore; Trinity Valley (4-1, 3-0) vs. Navarro (4-2, 3-1), 3 p.m. Community National Bank & Trust Stadium, Corsicana; and Northeastern Oklahoma A&M (2-4, 0-4), open.
The Apaches' defense held the Broncos, who were averaging 35.4 points per game, to four fields goal while picking off three passes in handing defending national champion NMMI its first loss of the season. It also snapped the Roswell, New Mexico squad's 11-game winning streak. The Broncos had beaten the Apaches four straight, including in last year's Southwest Junior College Football Conference championship.
"It was a big confidence boost for us," TJC Coach Tanner Jacobson said. "It was good for the offense to find their groove and get into the end zone. ... I was really impressed with our sideline also. There was no finger-pointing; We rallied together — offense, defense and special teams. I was really proud of our guys."
TJC improves to 3-2 overall and 2-1 in the SWJCFC, while the Broncos fall to 5-1 and 3-1.
TJC held NMMI to just 189 total yards (113 rushing, 76 passing). That was a week after holding Northeastern Oklahoma A&M to 133 total yards (114 rushing, 19 passing) in a 5-0 win.
The Apaches did make a change at quarterback as Hunt Young, a freshman from Mansfield Summit, started as previous QB Deniquez Dunn moved back to his original position of wide receiver.
Jacobson credited offensive coordinator Brady Davis for the change and the switch worked as Young threw two touchdown passes — 47 to Tray Taylor and 14 to Tyrone Browning — on precise tosses. Dunn caught five passes for 52 yards. He also tossed an 11-yarder to QB Young on a reverse pass.
Carlisle freshman Aaron Gallegos connected on two field goals (22, 42) and two extra points.
All of NMMI's scores were on field goals by William Testa (27, 38, 42, 27).
The Apaches had three interceptions — Michael Ray Jr., Dontavius Burrows and Daniel Cobbs.
TJC won despite five turnovers — Darius McClendon and Terrance Alexander had interceptions for the Broncos, plus NMMI recovered three fumbles.
In the ESPN+ nationally televised game, the Apaches had 394 yards of total offense (202 rushing, 192 passing).
TJC led 6-3 at halftime, but the Broncos went on top 9-6 in the third quarter.
The Tyler quick-strike attack worked as Young, on consecutive drives, led his team to scores with TD passes to Taylor and Browning in the quarter. The Apaches led 20-9 heading into the fourth.
NMMI pulled within 20-12 after Testa's 27-yard field goal with 9:30 on the clock, but the Apache D never allowed the Broncos to get close to the end zone.
Logan Johnson led TJC in rushing with 83 yards on 12 carries. Isaiah Lee (12-57) and Kywon Morgan (11-50) were solid on the ground.
SMOKE SIGNALS: The TJC women's national tennis team was honored during the game. ... Other SWJCFC results include: Trinity Valley 28, Blinn 14; Cisco 7, Northeastern Oklahoma A&M 6; and Navarro 49, Dallas Prime 0. Kilgore was open. ... The Apaches return to play on Saturday, Oct. 15 to take on Blinn in Brenham. Kickoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. ... NMMI is scheduled to play at Cisco the same day with a 2 p.m. kickoff.