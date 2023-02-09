Sparked by gold, silver and bronze finishes the Tyler Legacy Red Raiders placed second at regionals and qualified an individual and a relay to the Class 6A UIL Swimming & Diving Meet.
Qualifying for the state meet are Will Tanksley in the 100 breaststroke and the 200 free relay team of Wesley Kirkpatrick, Griffin Baker, Noah Kimmel and Tanksley.
The state meet is scheduled for Feb. 17-18 at the Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center on the campus of the University of Texas at Austin.
The Red Raiders scored 262 points to place runner-up to Mansfield Lake Ridge (415 points) at the Class 6A Region III Meet Feb. 6-7 at the Rockwall ISD Aquatic Center in Rockwall. Mansfield was third at 259. Twenty-three schools scored points in the meet.
The Lady Raiders placed fourth with 186 points, following Mansfield (456), Rockwall (366) and Mansfield Lake Ridge (358). Twenty-four schools scored points.
In the combined team scores, Tyler Legacy was fourth at 448. Mansfield Lake Ridge won with 773 points, followed by Mansfield (715) and Rockwall (559). Rockwall-Heath was fifth at 442.
The 200 freestyle relay of Kirkpatrick, Kimmel, Baker and Tanksley struck gold with a time of 1:29.69.
Tanksley mined silver in the 100 breaststroke to earn a state bid in a time of 59.10. Kirkpatrick was sixth at 1:04.73. In the B-Final, Alex Zheng was third (1:07.76).
In the 200 medley relay the team of Baker, Tanksley, Kimmel and Jordan Smith placed fourth with a 1:38.46.
The 400 free relay of Smith, Kimmel, Cleveland and Baker was third at 3:13.16.
Smith took the bronze in the 100 freestyle with a clocking of 47.61. Ryan Cleveland was sixth (49.70). Smith placed fifth in the 100 backstroke (54.92). Omar Sarr was eighth (1:03.05).
Baker was sixth in the 200 freestyle (1:47.61). Teammate Kai North was fourth in the B-Final (1:52.02).
Tanksley was sixth in the 200 individual medley (2:01.89). Teammates Kirkpatrick (5th, 2:11.72) and Zheng (8th, 2:16.81) in the B-Final.
Cleveland swam to fifth in the 50 freestyle (22.95). Cooper Cordell was sixth in the B-Final (24.83).
Kimmel placed seventh in the 100 butterfly (55.43) and Sebastian Raney was eighth in the B-Final (1:01.23).
In the 500 freestyle B-Final, North was third (5:10.92), Cohen Sacks was fourth (5:11.06) and Joshua Meadows was sixth (5:19.72).
The Lady Raiders 200 medley relay team placed fourth with a time of 1:53.59. The squad was Marina Martorell Sanchez, Naomi Muse, Kaitlyn Lewis and Lorelai Walker.
In the 200 freestyle, Kalynn Lloyd was third in the B-Final with a clocking of 2:06.40.
The B-Final of the 200 individual medley, Martorell Sanchez was first (2:19.48) with Avagail Greene third (2:25.48).
Walker placed fourth in the 50 freestyle (25.01) with Olivia Terburgh sixth (25.69).
Lloyd took third in the 100 butterfly B-Final (1:05.25).
In the 100 freestyle, Walker was fifth at 54.86 seconds. In the B-Final, Terburgh was first (55.38) and Olivia Lemmert was fourth (59.20).
Emily Heller finished second in the B-Final of 500 freestyle (5:30.07).
Martorell Sanchez was fifth in the 100 backstroke (1:02.21).
Muse clocked in at 1:09.23 in the 100 breastroke to take fifth. Greene was second in the B-Final (1:14.80).
The girls 400 freestyle relay was fifth (3:50.70). The team was comprised of Lemmert, Greene, Lloyd and Terburgh.