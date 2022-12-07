Food tastes develop as toddlers, but are nutrition needs the same at age 30 and 65? The National Institute of Aging says, no! Aging individuals need more protein, less sodium, and more key vitamins like B12. Eating a variety of foods with little to no added sodium, saturated fats, and sugar reduces risk for conditions like high blood pressure, diabetes, and heart disease.Aim for more quality-of-life years.
Muscle matters, especially for preventing fall injuries. Protein sources likeseafood, dairy, fortified soy products, beans,lentils, and quinoa are fuel for muscle.
Get rid of the saltshaker. Lemon juice, citrus, and fresh herbs will add variety, keepingyour taste buds feeling young and adventurous.
Meal planning is the best way to remove obstacles to healthy eating. Establish a budget, shop according to the sale papers, make a list ahead of time, and pick a prep time with which you are comfortable. The USDA MyPlate Kitchen alongside the MyPlate Plan are great recipe planning and dietary guidelines based on your age, height, weight, and physical activity level. Sliced fruits and vegetables and nuts make great on the go snacks and help stabilize blood sugar.
Stay hydrated. Adequate water consumption aids in the digestion of food and absorption of nutrients, so make your water interesting by infusing it with cucumber, fruit, or mint, and ditch the empty calorie sugary drinks.
Be flexible. Be ready to implement changes in your shopping, cooking, and eating habits knowing they will help you reach your goals by keeping your body healthy and strong.