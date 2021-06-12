STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Logan Tanner hit a solo home run in the bottom of the seventh and No. 7 seed Mississippi State rallied from a four-run deficit to beat No. 10 seed Notre Dame 9-8 in Game 1 of the Starkville Super Regional on Saturday.
Tanner gave the Bulldogs (44-15) a 9-8 lead and Landon Sims struck out three in two perfect innings for his 10th save of the season. Preston Johnson (3-0) got the win after a giving up one run in 2 2/3 innings.
Mississippi State is a win away from its 12th trip to the College World Series and can clinch the best-of-three series on Sunday.
Tanner Kohlhepp (7-2) got the loss, giving up four runs, three earned, in four innings for the Fighting Irish (33-12)
Rowdey Jordan went 3-for-5 with a home run, a double and two RBIs for the Bulldogs. Tanner Allen hit a solo home run in the first.
Zack Prajzner had a three-run home run in the fifth inning that gave Notre Dame a 7-3 lead.
Vanderbilt 4, East Carolina 1
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Jack Leiter had 10 strikeouts in seven innings on Saturday and No. 4 seed Vanderbilt advanced to the College World Series with a 4-1 win over No. 13 seed East Carolina in Game 2 of the Nashville Super Regional.
Leiter (10-3) allowed two hits, one of them a solo home run to Josh Moylan in the seventh. It was the only run the Commodores (45-15) allowed during the series. Vanderbilt beat ECU 2-0 in Friday’s opener.
Vandy will make its fifth trip to Omaha, all coming since 2011, and will defend the title it won in 2019.
East Carolina starter Carson Whisenhunt (6-2) left the game while it was scoreless in the fifth inning, but he walked Javier Vaz and Jayson Gonzalez, who scored on Carter Young’s single off reliever Matt Bridges.
Enrique Bradfield Jr. added a one-run double for Vandy in the ninth and Dominic Keegan’s bases-loaded walk made it 4-1.
The Pirates (44-17) dropped to 1-12 all-time in super regional games.
Friday Arizona 9, Mississippi 3
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Leadoff hitter Donta Williams went 3-for-5, hitting a home run his first time up and a three-run double his last, and Tony Bullard hit two solo homers and a triple as No. 5 overall seed Arizona showed off its power in rallying for a 9-3 victory over No. 12 seed Mississippi in Game 1 of the Tucson Super Regional on Friday night.
Ole Miss (44-21) jumped on Wildcats starter Chase Silseth for three runs in the top of the first inning, scoring on an RBI double by Justin Bench and a two-run single by TJ McCants.
Bullard followed Williams’ first-inning homer with solo shots in the second and fourth innings to pull Arizona (44-15) even. Freshman Jacob Berry hit a go-ahead two-run homer in the fifth after Williams led off with a single. Bullard tripled leading off the sixth, scoring on Ryan Holgate’s RBI groundout for a 6-3 lead. Williams put the finishing touches on the win with a bases-loaded double in the eighth.
Game 2 in the best-of-three series will be played on Saturday.
Arizona played without its top two left-handed relievers after Randy Abshier and Gil Luna were placed on interim suspension by the school’s dean of students office after a recent off-campus incident involving other university students. The two were deemed to have violated the student code of conduct.