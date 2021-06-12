COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Andrew Benefield homered in the seventh inning on Saturday and Dallas Baptist rallied for a 6-5 win over Virginia in Game 1 of the Columbia Super Regional that was delayed almost four hours due to weather.
It was the Patriots’ first win in a super regional game and puts them one win away from their first appearance in the College World Series.
Dallas Baptist (41-16) erased a 5-2 deficit in the fifth and sixth innings and Benefield’s homer in the seventh made it 6-5. Ray Gaither (3-2) struck out four in the sixth and seventh innings to pick up the win for Dallas Baptist.
Zach Messinger (3-2) gave up two runs in two innings and got the loss for the Cavaliers (33-25). Alex Tappen and Jake Gelof homered and Devin Ortiz had a three-run double in Virginia’s five-run fifth.
Stanford 9, Texas Tech 0
LUBBOCK (AP) — Brock Jones hit three home runs, Alex Williams pitched a complete game shutout, and No. 9 seed Stanford advanced to the College World Series with a 9-0 win over No. 8 seed Texas Tech in Game 2 of the Lubbock Super Regional on Saturday.
Jones went 3-for-5 and scored four runs. His solo home run in the first, grand slam in the sixth and solo shot in the eighth accounted for all six of his RBIs.
Williams (4-2) allowed two hits, walked one, hit one batter and tied a career high with 10 strikeouts. It was his second complete game win in a postseason start. He went the distance in Stanford’s 12-3 win over Sacramento State to avoid elimination in the 2019 regional round.
The Cardinal (38-15) outscored Texas Tech 24-3 in the two-game series and will make their 17th trip to Omaha. It’s their first since 2008 after losses in the super regional round in 2011, 2012, 2014 and 2019.
Starter Patrick Monteverde (7-4) went 3 2/3 innings and struck out seven for the Red Raiders (39-17).
NC State 6, Arkansas 5FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Jose Torres hit the first of three N.C. State home runs in the fourth inning and the Wolfpack beat No. 1 seed Arkansas 6-5 on Saturday and avoid elimination.
N.C. State (34-18), which allowed 17 hits and 21 runs in a Game 1 loss on Friday, gave up just four hits Saturday to force a Game 3.
The Wolfpack have won seven of the last eight games away from home and handed Arkansas (50-12) its seventh loss in 37 games at Baum-Walker Stadium this season.
Sam Highfill (8-2) pitched 6 1/3 innings, allowing four runs, three earned, with five strikeouts. He gave up just two hits — a two-run homer by Charlie Welch that opened the scoring in the second inning and a solo shot by Brady Slavens. Evan Justice struck out four over the final 2 2/3, giving up one unearned run on two hits and no walks.
Terrell Tatum singled to lead off the bottom of the fourth inning before Torres and Luca Tresh hit back-to-back home runs and, two batters later, Vojtech Mensik hit a solo shot to give N.C. State a 5-2 lead.