I believe that all foods fit into a healthy lifestyle and added sugars can be enjoyed in moderation. However, many of us are eating way more added sugars than we realize. In the United States, the average adult eats 17 teaspoons (68 grams) of added sugar per day—significantly more than the American Heart Association's recommended daily max of 6 teaspoons for females and 9 for males. Added sugars are found in more obvious sweetened foods, like desserts and soft drinks, but they can also add up quite a bit in more unexpected foods, like crackers, prepared foods, sauces and condiments. Natural sugars are found in fruits, vegetables and unsweetened dairy, foods that also contain vitamins, minerals, protein and fiber and can have a positive impact on our health, while added sugars have no nutritional benefit. While many people associate excess added sugar intake with an increased risk of weight gain and type 2 diabetes, growing research also links excess added sugar intake with an increased risk of high blood pressure and heart disease.
Strategies for Healthy Blood Pressure:
Get regular exercise: Physical activity is a tried-and-true way to improve heart health. Aim for 30 minutes or more of aerobic (heart-rate-increasing) exercise, like a brisk walk or bike ride, most days of the week to reap the benefits.
Try the DASH diet: This Mediterranean-diet eating plan is shown to reduce blood pressure and improve cholesterol. The DASH diet emphasizes plant-based proteins, fruits, vegetables, low-fat dairy and plenty of whole grains.
Lose a little weight: Because weight loss can play a significant role in lowering blood pressure, aiming to lose even 5 to 10 pounds can move things in the right direction. Focusing on healthy changes like increasing exercise, improving sleep and upping fiber while focusing on more nutrient-dense foods can all help lower the number on the scale.
Reduce stress and improve sleep: Aiming to reduce stress while improving sleep can have some serious health benefits, especially for your heart, finding time to relax can make a big difference.
Cut back on salt: Limiting sodium to 2,300 mg a day, or 1,500 mg a day if you're able, helps improve blood pressure. Cutting back on processed foods in particular can make a huge difference.
Pump up potassium: Increasing your intake of potassium-rich foods can help lower blood pressure and improve heart health.
