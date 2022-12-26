The Dallas Cowboys defense was the definition of feast or famine in their 40-34 win against the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday at AT&T Stadium.
Every time the Eagles had the ball, they either scored or turned the ball over. Despite surrendering 27 points to a backup quarterback, the Cowboys defense deserves credit for forcing some game-changing plays.
Two takeaways came in the fourth quarter when it appeared Dallas was on the brink of falling behind again. Tied 34-34, DaRon Bland ripped a pass right out of the hands of Quez Watkins on third down after Philadelphia had gotten close to field goal range.
It resulted in a go-ahead field goal by Brett Maher that put Dallas ahead 37-34 with 2:24 remaining in the game. Then on the Eagles’ next offensive snap, Miles Sanders fumbled and the ball was recovered by the Dallas defense.
The Cowboys added another field goal, but still allowed Minshew to drive into the red zone in the final seconds where his fourth-down pass fell incomplete in the end zone to secure a Dallas victory. A win is a win, but those around the franchise couldn’t help but be a tad disappointed with the overall effort.
“It’s not ideal,” Dallas owner Jerry Jones said. “I give a lot of credence to the Philadelphia offensive line. Their protection, their run blocking. And so I really factor that in when I look at our defense and then I look at when we did stiffen up, when it counted down in the end.”
It’s been a humbling last few weeks for the Cowboys defense that started the year off so hot. Remember those early conversations about Dallas having the best defense in the league and one that had all-time potential?
Micah Parsons seemed like a lock for Defensive Player of the Year, Trevon Diggs built off a All-Pro year with two interceptions in the first four games of the season. During the first half of the season, the Cowboys’ defense made a strong case as being the best unit in the NFL.
With the playoffs just two weeks away, that conversation is over.
Last week the Dallas defense allowed more than 500 yards and 34 points in the 40-34 overtime loss at Jacksonville. The matchup against the Eagles seemed like the ideal spot for a bounce-back game.
The Eagles were playing without MVP front-runner Jalen Hurts. His replacement, Gardner Minshew, easily moved the Philly offense up and down the field on Christmas Eve.
Minshew is one of the best backups in the league after spending a portion of two seasons as the starter in Jacksonville. The Eagles’ collection of offensive weapons with A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, Dallas Goedert plus their running backs is also one of the best units in the NFL.
“It was tough,” Parson said after the game. “We’re going up against one of the most explosive offenses in the league. I would say a top-three offense all around. It’s a tough spot to be in because how explosive they are and we have guys banged up.”
Parsons, who had a key quarterback pressure on the Eagles’ final drive, was still pleased with the determination the defense showed.
“Things didn’t go our way, we were down 10-nothing, no one put their head down. We just kept going,” Parsons said. “You grade the heart, the effort those type of things that win games. The gutsy performances. The execution part, we can fix, but the heart, you can’t teach that.”
Jayron Kearse and Bland both had gutsy performances with key turnovers forced. Kearse picked off Minshew in the first quarter to help set up an Ezekiel Elliot touchdown.
Kearse also recovered a fumble the Eagles in the third quarter that led to another touchdown and tied the game at 27.
“The play call called for me in those particular positions and when the play came I made the play,” Kearse said of his afternoon. “I was just working, it means a lot. I came into this game mentally, feeling a particular way. Not how I normally feel. It was God, he had his hand on me tonight and it showed.”
Kearse, Bland and a few others should be commended for how they played against the Eagles, but overall the unit has to be concerned about its recent performances.
Dallas didn’t allow 20 points in six of its first seven games. Since that juncture, teams have crossed that threshold six times with four opponents scoring 29 points or more. What’s changed for the Cowboys since the midseason point?
“Nobody’s doing anything different, it’s us,” Kearse said. “We’re doing things different. We’re trying to make this play, we’re trying to make every play. That’s the problem that’s happening right now. Nobody is doing anything different, this is everything we’ve been seeing the entire year.
We’re at this point in the season where guys want to make every play, when that happens you don’t make the play that you should make chasing something that’s not there. That’s something we have to work on for ourselves as a defense. Do what the play tells you to do.”
The Cowboys must put their individual desires to the side and come back to playing as one cohesive unit. This defense can force turnovers and get after the quarterback when Parsons is at his best, but Dallas will need more than that in the postseason.
Dallas had a defense that was Super Bowl-worthy earlier in the year, now the unit was carved up for 355 yards by Minshew. If the Cowboys want to contend and not be in one and done in the playoffs, they’ll need the defense to get back in shape.