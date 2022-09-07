Blinking lights. School zones. Weather changes.
Fall is right around the corner. Recent rainy days at the start of school reminded me of my first day in middle school, proudly wearing a dress I made in the Singer sewing class over the summer.
In full disclosure, my mother remade portions of the dress, and I never sewed another garment. Deeply committed to being left-handed, I struggled with the right-hand setup. Despite how challenging it was to learn to sew that summer, I learned what I never wanted to do again.
That summer was also when the adults in my life seemed determined to teach various life lessons before it was too late. And that reminds me of a story I heard from a dad about a life lesson to boast about.
He shared that after watching a television advertisement, his young daughter asked if she could adopt a child in another country. His reply was, “oh honey, the organizations that say they do that are just scams, and the money doesn’t really feed the child.”
But she was a determined daughter and set out to save her money and do it anyway. Eventually, she saved enough, and she adopted a child. She proudly displayed the child’s picture on her bedroom mirror for many years.
That wasn’t the end of the story. Fast forward to that same grown-up daughter who now has a picture of another adopted child on her refrigerator. But this time, she and her daughter adopted the child. Again, both daughter and granddaughter were quite proud of what they did together.
What made this story great was listening to dad describe the realization that his daughter was going against his advice. What made it even more fabulous was grand-dad describing how proud he was of his daughter and granddaughter, adopting again together.
I love Harry Truman’s advice to all of us who have any influence on a child.
He famously said, “I have found the best way to give advice to your children is to find out what they want and then advise them to do it.”
Parents worry about raising selfish children in a materialistic world. Yet, so often, the fix is right in front of us. As Harry said, figure out what they want to do and then advise them to do it. Helping children learn about giving by supporting their early philanthropic interest is high-value parenting work, the kind that teaches life lessons.
But let’s not leave out our adult children. Does the same advice apply? What if you know your adult child will give to causes you don’t support? What if they want to give in different ways than you did? Harry’s advice is as golden as ever.
The steps are simple. Ask what your adult child is interested in and why. Listen to the answer. Follow Harry’s direction and advise them to do it. Wait about six months and ask them to share what they learned. Listen again.
Ask them what they want to give to next. Advise them to make the gift. Check in and ask what they learned. Keep listening. Repeat these steps until they start asking for your advice.
After you follow Harry’s advice, heed this warning. Avoid giving your advice, or at least give them very little. The smallest amount of advice might be your greatest gift as a parent, teaching generosity. Allow them to learn their way into giving.
I believe there is one more step – the next best step.
Ask them for advice on something you give to and start listening again. Then follow their advice.
Create a circle of learning for everyone – dad, daughter, grandmother, grandchild. That’s where the best life lessons can be found, in what I call circular modeling.
You learn from them; they learn from you as the circle goes round and round. So how could there be a better way to give well than to share the experience of generosity with children?
Ask yourself what you are learning about giving from children – youngsters or adults to enjoy the true meaning of giving well.
— Dawn Franks, the author of the e-book Giving Fingerprints, is CEO of Your Philanthropy. She provides high-touch advising services to families, businesses, and foundations to maximize impact and enhance the giving experience.
She writes a blog, the YP Journal, at www.your-philanthropy.com. Comments and questions are welcome. Send to info@your-philanthropy.com.