Joe Stephens, store director at the Brookshire’s in Kilgore, has been named a finalist in the Food Marketing Institute’s 2020 Store Manager Awards program. The FMI Store Manager Awards program recognizes outstanding managers from grocery retailers across the U.S. who demonstrates strong leadership, provide exceptional customer service and support their local community. Stephens is one of 10 finalists in three categories based on company size.
Stephens has served the Kilgore community since 2014. With more than 34 years of experience with Brookshire Grocery Co., he began his career as a courtesy clerk and worked his way up. Since being promoted in 1998 to store director, Stephens has led more than six stores and received BGC’s Store Director of the Year award in 2019 for his outstanding leadership. Stephens serves as a Kilgore College Foundation Board Member, White Oak City Council Place 2 member, SAFFE Day Board Member, and Kilgore Chamber of Commerce Board Member.
“Joe does a phenomenal job every day and is extremely deserving of this national recognition,” said Brad Brookshire, Chairman and CEO for Brookshire Grocery Co. “Joe is a highly respected leader who embodies our company’s core values and goes above and beyond to serve our customers and the Kilgore community. We are very proud of Joe for this well-deserved industry recognition.”
As a Store Manager Awards finalist, Stephens is also eligible to receive FMI’s People’s Pick Award. The finalist that receives the most votes will be presented with a special trophy at the FMI Future Leaders Conference. You can vote for Stephens Aug. 10-14 here: https://www.fmi.org/store-manager-awards/peoples-pick-award. He will be recognized at the FMI Future Leaders Conference in the fall.