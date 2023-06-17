OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Sam Stoutenborough and two relievers limited Virginia to five hits, Cole Fontenelle drove in two runs and TCU eliminated the Cavaliers from the College World Series with a 4-3 win Sunday.
The Horned Frogs (43-23) will try to extend their stay when they play Tuesday against the loser of Sunday night's game between Florida and Oral Roberts. ORU beat TCU 6-5 in the CWS opener.
"I think everybody was wondering, after the punch to the gut on Friday, how they were going to respond?" coach Kirk Saarloos said. "I didn't have any question about how they were going to respond. I could see it on the bus. I could see it on Saturday at our practice. ... We outlasted them."
Virginia (50-15) lost a second straight one-run game and went 0-2 for the first time in six CWS appearances. Four of the first five CWS games were decided by one run.
"Two one-run losses certainly hurts, and I feel for our guys because they've had a terrific year," Cavaliers coach Brian O'Connor said. "That said, we didn't win, and our goal is to win here in Omaha and have a chance to win a national championship. We certainly fell short of that."
The Cavaliers entered the game batting a nation-leading .334 for the season, but they never found a rhythm against Stoutenborough, Garrett Wright (3-2) and Ben Abeldt.
Wright, who typically enters games late and throws fewer than 25 pitches, was called on for middle relief and threw 43, his second most in an outing this season.
"I just wanted the baseball," Wright said. "I just wanted to give our team the best chance to win. And so 'Loos thought it was the best idea to come in earlier and get it to Ben in the back end. That's what I did."
Virginia starter Connelly Early (12-3), who came in having allowed two earned runs in 13 1/3 innings in the NCAA Tournament, gave up single runs in the first and third innings and was relieved by Brian Edgington to start the sixth.
Edgington, who pitched a complete game in the super regional-clinching win over Duke last week, allowed a base hit and walk before Elijah Nunez's two-out single gave the Frogs a 3-1 lead.
Ethan Anderson homered leading off the seventh — Virginia's first hit since the first inning — but the Frogs got that run back the next inning when 9-hole batter Austin Davis drove a ball over center fielder Ethan O'Donnell for an RBI double.
Virginia was within a run in the eighth when Harrison Didawick singled, stole second, moved over on a fly and came home on O'Donnell's RBI groundout.
Abeldt pitched the ninth for his second save. He struck out .400-hitter Kyle Teel and got Anderson to ground out before Casey Saucke singled up the middle and took second when center fielder Elijah Nunez bobbled the ball. Abeldt struck out Anthony Stephan to end the game.
TCU has won at least one game in each of its six CWS appearances.
Fontenelle, batting .519 in the NCAA Tournament, drove in runs with a sacrifice fly and groundout.
Virginia had four three-up, three-down innings and was 1 for 8 with runners in scoring position.
"We just weren't competitive enough in our approach in those at-bats," O'Connor said. "I thought we did a terrific job managing the innings from a pitching and defensive standpoint. TCU left 12 runners on base, so that's a testament to our guys that they buckled down and didn't let the big inning happen. That gave us a chance."
Wake Forest 3, Stanford 2
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Danny Corona hit a go-ahead two-run single in the eighth inning to roust a dormant Wake Forest offense, and the Demon Deacons opened their first College World Series in 68 years with a 3-2 win over Stanford on Saturday.
The No. 1 national seed Deacons were held to three hits and one run before storms in the area caused a 1-hour, 28-minute delay in the seventh inning.
When play resumed, the Deacons were able to squeeze out enough production to win their first game in Omaha since they won the national championship here in 1955.
Wake Forest turned a double play to end the game, prompting closer Camden Minacci to pump both of his fists and do a little dance in front of the mound while infielders did jumping chest bumps.
The Deacons (53-10) will play Monday against LSU. Stanford (44-19) plays Tennessee.
Seth Keener (8-1), the third of four Wake Forest pitchers, struck out four of the five batters he faced and earned the win.
For four innings, Stanford starter Joey Dixon held down an offense that outscored its first five NCAA Tournament opponents 75-16 — the biggest run differential ever for a team heading into a CWS — and averaged 9.4 runs per game for the season.
LSU 6, Tennessee 3
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Paul Skenes struck out 12 and carried a shutout into the eighth inning before Tennessee broke through, and LSU held on to beat its SEC rival 6-3 in the College World Series on Saturday night.
The big right-hander's fastball touched 100 mph or more 46 times as he ran his season strikeout total to 200, the first college pitcher to reach that mark in 12 years.
Skenes kept Tennessee batters off-balance by often starting them off with his secondary pitches — changeups, sliders and curves — rather than his devastating fastball. Coach Jay Johnson said pitching coach Wes Johnson adjusted the way he called pitches when they noticed the first few batters sitting on fastballs and making good contact.
"You could tell they were trying to jump him," Jay Johnson said, adding that batters must make their decision to swing early if they're going to catch up to Skenes' heater.
Brayden Jobert finished a single short of hitting for the cycle for LSU. He doubled in the fourth, tripled in a run in the sixth and homered in the eighth after Tennessee had made it a two-run game.
Gavin Dugas' third homer in four games opened the scoring against Andrew Lindsey (3-4), and the Tigers were up 5-0 after seven innings.
The Vols made a game of it after Christian Scott doubled for Tennessee's first extra-base hit with one out in the eighth. Maui Ahuna's RBI single knocked Skenes (13-2) out of the game, and Hunter Ensley homered on Gavin Guidry's only pitch to cut it the lead to 5-3.
Riley Cooper struck out Christian Moore to end the eighth, and after an error and balk in the ninth, he caught Scott's soft liner to finish the game.
Florida 6, Virginia 5
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Jac Caglianone scored the winning run on Luke Heyman's sacrifice fly in the bottom of the ninth inning after Ty Evans and Wyatt Langford homered to tie it, and Florida rallied to beat Virginia 6-5 in the College World Series on Friday night.
The Gators' 21st come-from-behind win of the season, and fourth walk-off, sends them to a Sunday night game against Oral Roberts for control of their bracket. Virginia lost for the first time in 94 games when leading after eight innings.
Virginia (50-14) scored four times in the seventh to take a three-run lead in front of a crowd of nearly 25,000 that included Pro Football Hall of Famer Peyton Manning.
The Gators (51-15) got one back in the bottom of the seventh and another in the eighth on BT Riopelle's homer. Harrison Didawick's RBI triple put the Cavaliers up two runs in the ninth before Florida turned on the power against reliever Jake Berry (0-5) in the bottom half.
Evans and Langford homered to tie it at 5, with Langford's traveling 456 feet onto the walkway behind left field. Then, the Gators loaded the bases on a single, walk and hit batter.
Brandon Neely (1-2) pitched 2 1/3 innings of relief for the win.
Florida starter Brandon Sproat worked six shutout innings against a Virginia offense that arrived in Omaha with the nation's highest batting average (.335) and averaging 9.1 runs per game.
Anthony Stephens' RBI groundout started a four-run seventh for the Cavaliers and ended Florida's streak of 15 consecutive shutout innings. Griff O'Ferrall delivered the tie-breaking double into the left-field corner off reliever Cade Fisher with two outs and Ethan O'Donnell followed with an RBI single.
Nick Parker limited Florida to one run on four hits and three walks in six innings. He held the top four batters in the order hitless, including national home run leader Caglianone.
---
At Charles Schwab Field
Omaha, Neb.
All Times CDT
(Double Elimination; x-if necessary)
Bracket 1
Friday, June 16
Game 1: Oral Roberts 6, TCU 5
Game 2: Florida 6, Virginia 5
Sunday, June 18
Game 3: TCU 4, Virginia 3, Virginia eliminated
Game 4: Oral Roberts vs. Florida (n)
Tuesday, June 20
Game 5: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser, 1 p.m. (loser eliminated) (ESPN)
Wednesday, June 21
Game 6: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 1 p.m. (winner advances unless Game 7 needed) (ESPN)
Thursday, June 22
x-Game 7: Game 3 vs. Game 4 winner, 1 p.m. (winner advances) (ESPN)
Bracket 2
Saturday, June 17
Game 1: Wake Forest 3, Stanford 2
Game 2: LSU 6, Tennessee 3
Monday, June 19
Game 3: Stanford vs. Tennessee, 1 p.m. (ESPN)
Game 4: Wake Forest vs. LSU, 6 p.m. (ESPN)
Tuesday, June 20
Game 5: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser, 6 p.m. (loser eliminated) (ESPN)
Wednesday, June 21
Game 6: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 6 p.m. (winner advances unless Game 7 needed) (ESPN)
Thursday, June 22
x-Game 7: Game 3 vs. Game 4 winner, 6 p.m. (winner advances) (ESPN2)
Championship Series
(Best-of-3)
Saturday, June 24: Bracket 1 winner vs. Bracket 2 winner, 6 p.m. (ESPN)
Sunday, June 25: Bracket 1 winner vs. Bracket 2 winner, 2 p.m. (ESPN)
x-Monday, June 26: Bracket 1 winner vs. Bracket 2 winner, 6 p.m. (ESPN)