The 2022 UIL Volleyball State Championships will be held Wednesday-Saturday, Nov. 16-19, at the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland.
Pairings:
Wednesday, Nov. 16
Class 1A Semifinals
Benjamin (32-7) vs. D’Hanis (29-13), 11 a.m.
Lamesa Klondike (35-12) vs. Blum (31-13), 1 p.m.
Class 2A Semifinals
Jewett Leon (45-5) vs. Lindsay (38-9), 3 p.m.
Windthorst (39-8) vs. Schulenburg (32-16), 5 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 17
Class 3A Semifinals
Columbus (45-3) vs. Gunter (41-6), 11 a.m.
Bushland (40-4) vs. East Bernard (42-7), 1 p.m.
Class 1A Final, 3 p.m.
Class 4A Semifinals
Canyon Randall (38-8) vs. Huffman Hargrave (33-13), 5 p.m.
Aubrey (38-9) vs. Bellville (39-10), 7 p.m .
Friday, Nov. 18
Class 5A Semifinals
Liberty Hill (42-10) vs. Frisco Reedy (27-13), 11 a.m.
Colleyville Heritage (41-7) vs. Montgomery Lake Creek (32-16), 1 p.m.
Class 2A Final, 3 p.m.
Class 6A Semifinals
Katy Tompkins (41-4) vs. Keller (33-11), 5 p.m.
The Woodlands (43-9) vs. Dripping Springs (41-13), 7 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 19
Finals
Class 3A Final, 11 a.m.
Class 4A Final, 1 p.m.
Class 5A Final, 3 p.m.
Class 6A Final, 5 p.m.
Doors will open one hour prior to the first match.
Tickets
Ticket prices are $15. A two-day pass may be purchased for $25 and an all-tournament ticket is $35. Tickets will only be sold online. Coaches All-Tournament tickets are $30 and are available at onsite box office with proof of TGCA or THSCA membership card.