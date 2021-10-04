Texas Girls Coaches Association
State Volleyball Poll
Class 2A (includes Class 1A)
1. Crawford 31-6
2. Beckville 33-4
3. Iola 29-7
4. Wink 29-3
5. Fayetteville 33-1
6. Thrall 26-7
7. Bremond 26-2
8. Bosqueville 30-1
9. San Isidro 25-4
10. Albany 22-3
11. Tom Bean 22-4
12. Cayuga 24-5
13. Yorktown 22-5
14. Blum 17-11
15. Vernon Northside 19-6
16. Schulenburg 25-9
17. Frost 17-5
18. Benjamin 26-6
19. Evadale 27-9
20. Sulphur Bluff 17-6
21. Hawkins 15-3
22. Johnson City 22-10
23. Freer 12-2
24. Veribest 22-5
25. Strawn 16-4
Class 3A
1. White Oak 29-1
2. East Bernard 33-1
3. Harmony 23-1
4. Holliday 29-5
5. Hardin 29-5
6. Bushland 24-4
7. Lorena 26-4
8. Gunter 23-6
9. Troy 23-4
10. Fairfield 27-6
11. Shallowater 30-4
12. Brazos 27-9
13. Scurry-Rosser 21-4
14. Natalia 18-4
15. Boyd 20-5
16. Columbus 26-7
17. Grandview 23-8
18. Lyford 19-5
19. Franklin 25-9
20. Blue Ridge 19-4
21. Brownfield 21-4
22. Prairiland 15-5
23. Anderson-Shiro 19-6
24. Atlanta 16-6
25. Universal City Randolph 23-10
Class 4A
1. Farmersville 32-1
2. Hereford 34-2
3. Celina 29-1
4. Carthage 28-4
5. Bridge City 31-4
6. Bellville 27-8
7. Decatur 24-7
8. Wimberley 22-7
9. China Spring 23-9
10. Pleasanton 30-3
11. Kennedale 25-5
12. Rockport-Fulton 23-8
13. San Elizario 22-6
14. Godley 26-7
15. Stephenville 21-10
16. Brownsboro 18-5
17. Hargrave 18-4
18. Benbrook 22-8
19. Bullard 19-8
20. Needville 22-11
21. Paris 19-7
22. Midland Greenwood 27-6
23. Graham 25-8
24. Boerne 22-9
25. Iowa Park 24-12
Class 5A
1. Dallas Highland Park 28-5
2. College Station 29-2
3. Leander Rouse 26-11
4. McKinney North 18-6
5. Pflugerville Hendrickson 31-5
6. Lucas Lovejoy 27-6
7. Dripping Springs 27-14
8. Barbers Hill 31-3
9. Lufkin 30-4
10. New Braunfels Canyon 31-8
11. Frisco Reedy 21-6
12. Gregory-Portland 29-8
13. Mission Veteran’s Memorial 23-7
14. Colleyville Heritage 30-9
15. Austin Anderson 23-5
16. Mission Pioneer 29-3
17. El Paso Burges 21-4
18. Midlothian 27-7
19. Justin Northwest 20-9
20. Montgomery Lake Creek 22-8
21. Lubbock Cooper 28-10
22. Manvel 25-11
23. San Antonio McCollum 20-5
24. Amarillo 25-11
25. Fulshear 26-12
Class 6A
1. Flower Mound 30-3
2. San Antonio Brandeis 33-2
3. Arlington Martin 27-2
4. Pearland Dawson 31-4
5. Houston Cypress Ranch 31-3
6. El Paso Franklin 34-3
7. Austin 31-5
8. Fort Worth Eaton 27-2
9. Smithson Valley 28-4
10. The Woodlands 32-5
11. Austin Lake Travis 31-10
12. Klein 28-8
13. San Antonio Reagan 34-6
14. Katy Tompkins 26-5
15. Laredo United 23-4
16. Harlingen 28-5
17. Garland Sachse 26-9
18. Round Rock 29-10
19. Denton Guyer 15-9
20. Fort Bend Ridge Point 25-9
21. Austin Vandegrift 28-9
22. Plano West 21-7
23. San Antonio O’Connor 24-10
24. Laredo Alexander 17-8
25. Lewisville Marcus 23-6