Class 1A Boys
Martinsville's Rance Berney claimed the bronze in the high jump with a leap of 6-4. Trinidad's Ro'Kwan Womack tied for sixth at 5-10.
Class 1A Girls
Oakwood's Rai'Miaya Winston finished ninth in the high jump (4-9).
Class 1A Boys
Martinsville's Rance Berney claimed the bronze in the high jump with a leap of 6-4. Trinidad's Ro'Kwan Womack tied for sixth at 5-10.
Class 1A Girls
Oakwood's Rai'Miaya Winston finished ninth in the high jump (4-9).
TWITTER: @PhilHicksETFS
Sports Editor
I am a native Tylerite and I grew up reading the Tyler Morning Telegraph and The Tyler Courier-Times. My parents took both the morning and afternoon papers. I came to work here 35 years ago at the age of 23, right after college.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.