Note: This will be updated throughout the day as more events conclude.
More medals are coming back to East Texas during the second day of the UIL State Track and Field Meet in Austin.
Big Sandy’s Michael Jitjaeng took home the gold in the Class 2A boys discus with a distance of 183-0.
Cushing’s Sa’Niya Fowler earned gold in the Class 2A girls shot put with a distance of 42-10.25.
Beckville’s Jeremiah Steph earned silver in the Class 2A boys pole vault with a height of 14-3.
Frankston’s Abbie Ramsey placed fourth in the Class 2A girls pole vault with a height of 10-6.
Frankston’s Brink Bizzell placed fifth in the Class 2A boys pole vault with a height of 13-0.
Big Sandy’s Jeremy Dezelle placed fifth in the Class 2A boys high jump with a height of 6-2.
Beckville freshman J’Koby Williams placed fifth in the Class 2A boys long jump with a jump of 21-6.25.
Martin’s Mill’s Mattie Burns placed sixth in the Class 2A girls 3200 meter run with a time of 12:16.96.
Union Grove’s Macey Roberts placed sixth in the class 2A girls discus throw with a distance of 108-0.