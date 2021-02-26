Tyler Legacy senior Chase Fields placed eighth in the 200 freestyle on Friday in the Class 6A UIL Swimming & Diving Championships in San Antonio.
Fields clocked in a 1 minute and 40.97 seconds. In the prelims, the Red Raider had the fourth best qualifying time of 1:40.46. Fields picked up 11 points for Legacy in the meet at the Bill Walker Pool and Josh Davis Natatorium
Cooper Lucas of Keller won the event in a time of 1:37.50, followed by Harris Durham of Richardson (1:38.34) and Jibran Himsieh of Arlington Lamar (1:39.42).
Fields was 11th in the 100 butterfly premlins with a clocking of 50.66 seconds. In the finals he placed 12th at 50.93 as Fields picked up five points for the Red Raiders.
It was Fields' second straight year to earn a state berth in the 100 fly.
In his third race of the day, Fields swam the first leg of the 400 freestyle relay, followed by sophomore Jordan Smith, sophomore Griffin Baker and junior Sam Eckert. The Red Raiders placed in a tie for 11th in the prelims with a time of 3:10.84. The Woodlands College Park had the same time.