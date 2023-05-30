The Como-Pickton Lady Eagles are appearing in their second state softball tournament this week in Austin.
After defeating Stamford, 7-1, on Tuesday, the Lady Eagles are in their state final.
Como-Pickton will go for its first state championship on Wednesday.
The Lady Eagles (38-2) will tangle with Weimar (39-6-1) in the Class 2A title game at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Red & Charline McCombs Field in Austin.
Weimar advanced to the final with a 3-0 win over Crawford.
Mattison Buster (35-1) got the win in the circle, going seven innings while allowing nine hits and one run (none earned) with six strikeouts and no walks.
The Lady Eagles scored three runs in the first inning to get things going.
Saylor Smith had a single, double and triple to pace Como-Pickton. Buster and Paisley Watkins each had two hits with singles from Gracie Thompson, Addison Monk, Judah Van Rijn and Maggie Brown.
RBIs were from Watkins (2), Buster (1), Sarah Corley (1) and Brown (1). Scoring runs were Smith (2), Bella Romero (1), Monk (1), Watkins (1), Brown (1) and Lauren Lewellen (1).
Jay'Lynn Hatley led the Lady Bulldogs with three hits (double, 2 singles). Emily Patterson and Laylonna Apple Applin added two hits each with one hit apiece from Madi Woolf and Raylan Villanueva. Hartley scored the run.
Stamford ends its season at 27-7-1.
The Lady Eagles appeared in their first state tournament in 1999.