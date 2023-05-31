The Emory Rains Lady Cats were hopeful of another state championship trophy, but their standout softball season came to an end on Wednesday in the state semifinals in Austin.
Coahoma scored a 1-0 win over the Lady Cats in the 3A state semifinals at Red & Charline McCombs Field on the campus of The University of Texas.
Coahoma (35-3) advances to meet Santa Gertrudis Academy (40-5) in the 3A state final at 1 p.m. Thursday. The Lady Lions defeated Grandview, 6-3, in the other 3A semifinal.
Rains ends its stellar season at 33-8. The Lady Cats were appearing in their fourth state final four since 2018, having won state titles in 2019 and 2021.
The Bulldogettes' Hannah Wells (19-1) held Rains to one hit with 11 strikeouts and four walks in the complete game.
Cambree Oakes' was brilliant in the circle for the Lady Cats, allowing four hits with
University Interscholastic League
State Softball Championships
(All games at Red & Charline McCombs Field, Austin)
Tuesday
1A Semifinal: D’Hanis 3, Neches 2
1A Semifinal: Hermleigh 9, Dodd City 3
2A Semifinal: Weimar 3, Crawford 0
2A Semifinal: Como-Pickton 7, Stamford 1
Wednesday
3A Semifinal: Santa Gertrudis Academy 6, Grandview 3
3A Semifinal: Coahoma 1, Emory Rains 0
1A Final: Hermleigh 9, D'Hanis 0
2A Final: Weimar (39-6-1) vs. Como-Pickton (38-2)
Thursday
3A Final: Santa Gertrudis Academy (40-5) vs. Coahoma (35-3), 1 p.m.
4A Semifinal: Liberty (36-8 vs. Decatur (30-8-1), 1 p.m.
4A Semifinal: Aubrey (34-7) vs. Corpus Christi Calallen (28-5-2), 7 p.m.
Friday
5A Semifinal: Montgomery Lake Creek (42-1) vs. Frisco Heritage (34-3-1), 10 a.m.
5A Semifinal: Comal Canyon (31-0) vs. Colleyville Heritage (37-7), 1 p.m.
6A Semifinal: Pearland (39-3) vs. San Benito (40-5), 4 p.m.
6A Semifinal: Denton Guyer (37-10 vs. Bridgeland (36-7-1), 7 p.m.
Saturday
4A Final: Teams TBA, 10 a.m.
5A Final: Teams TBA, 1 p.m.
6A Final: Teams TBA, 4 p.m.