Rains
Buy Now

The Rains Lady Cats appeared in their fourth state softball tournament.

 Rains ISD

The Emory Rains Lady Cats were hopeful of another state championship trophy, but their standout softball season came to an end on Wednesday in the state semifinals in Austin.

Coahoma scored a 1-0 win over the Lady Cats in the 3A state semifinals at Red & Charline McCombs Field on the campus of The University of Texas.

Coahoma (35-3) advances to meet Santa Gertrudis Academy (40-5) in the 3A state final at 1 p.m. Thursday. The Lady Lions defeated Grandview, 6-3, in the other 3A semifinal.

Rains ends its stellar season at 33-8. The Lady Cats were appearing in their fourth state final four since 2018, having won state titles in 2019 and 2021.

The Bulldogettes' Hannah Wells (19-1) held Rains to one hit with 11 strikeouts and four walks in the complete game. 

Cambree Oakes' was brilliant in the circle for the Lady Cats, allowing four hits with 

---

University Interscholastic League

State Softball Championships

(All games at Red & Charline McCombs Field, Austin)

Tuesday

1A Semifinal: D’Hanis 3, Neches 2

1A Semifinal: Hermleigh 9, Dodd City 3

2A Semifinal: Weimar 3, Crawford 0

2A Semifinal: Como-Pickton 7, Stamford 1

Wednesday

3A Semifinal: Santa Gertrudis Academy 6, Grandview 3

3A Semifinal: Coahoma 1, Emory Rains 0

1A Final: Hermleigh 9, D'Hanis 0

2A Final: Weimar (39-6-1) vs. Como-Pickton (38-2) 

Thursday

3A Final: Santa Gertrudis Academy (40-5) vs. Coahoma (35-3), 1 p.m.

4A Semifinal: Liberty (36-8 vs. Decatur (30-8-1), 1 p.m.

4A Semifinal: Aubrey (34-7) vs. Corpus Christi Calallen (28-5-2), 7 p.m.

Friday

5A Semifinal: Montgomery Lake Creek (42-1) vs. Frisco Heritage (34-3-1), 10 a.m.

5A Semifinal: Comal Canyon (31-0) vs. Colleyville Heritage (37-7), 1 p.m.

6A Semifinal: Pearland (39-3) vs. San Benito (40-5), 4 p.m.

6A Semifinal: Denton Guyer (37-10 vs. Bridgeland (36-7-1), 7 p.m.

Saturday

4A Final: Teams TBA, 10 a.m.

5A Final: Teams TBA, 1 p.m.

6A Final: Teams TBA, 4 p.m.

TWITTER: @PhilHicksETFS

Tags

Sports Editor

I am a native Tylerite and I grew up reading the Tyler Morning Telegraph and The Tyler Courier-Times. My parents took both the morning and afternoon papers. I came to work here 35 years ago at the age of 23, right after college.

Recent Stories You Might Have Missed