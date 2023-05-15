The Canton Eaglettes, led by first round leader Taryn Clayton, are tied for second after Monday's first round of the UIL Class 4A Girls Golf Tournament, being held in the Austin area.
Clayton fired a 74 to tie Andrews' Emme Darnold after the first 18 holes at The Legends Golf Course in Kingsland.
Spring Hill's Faith Ann Chinn is tied with two other golfers for third after carding a 75. She is tied with Hannah Atunes of China Spring and Alex Hileman of Sunnyvale.
In the team race, Andrews leads with a 309, followed by Canton and Canyon at 340. Lindale is eighth at 358, while Sulphur Springs is 11th at 369.
The second and final round of the tournament begins at 8 a.m. Tuesday.
Joining Clayton on the Canton team are Bella Irwin (85), Jayme Robertson (89), Caroline Stern (92) and Jessica Lea (110).
Lindale team members include: Kenzie McClenny (79), Kennedy Weesner (89), Julee King (90), Preslee Pullin (100) and Lauren Van Andel (106).
Members of the Sulphur Springs team are: Alyson Thomas (88), McKenna Meskimen (90), Kenzie Posey (94), Mykylie Meador (97) and Evey Birdsong (97).
Competing individually in 4A include Rusk's Katelyn Henslee (81) and Gracie Smith (83).
CLASS 5A
Hallsville's Kinley Pessel, competing as a medalist, carded a 77 in the Class 5A tournament being held White Wing Golf Club in Georgetown.
Pessel, who is appearing in her third consecutive state tournament, is seven strokes behind leader Addie Surber of Montgomery Lake Creek (70). Comal Canyon's Presley Bolado is second with a 71, followed by Grapevine's Chloe Sirkin with a 72.
In the team race, San Antonio Alamo Heights leads with a 302, followed by Montgomery (306) and Montgomery Lake Creek (307).
CLASS 3A
Katie Hart, of Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill, is second after 18 holes in the Class 3A tourney at Jimmy Clay Golf Course in Austin. Hart, who is competing as a medalist, carded a 74.
She is one stroke behind leader Shay West of Wall, who fired a 73. Wall's Landree Bartz, Gunter's Kailey Tokarz, Odessa Compass Academy's Jordyn Cruz and Peaster's Payton Hull are all tied for third at 79.
Wall leads the team race with a 332, followed by Odessa Compass Academy (339) and Gunter (351).
Tatum is seventh with a 413. Team members include: Hannah Marcott (90), Abby Sorenson (99), Kaylei Stroud (106), Brynlee Mims (118) and Ava Quick (125).
Mineola is 12th with a 437. Team members include: Bransyn Anderson (95), Savannah Lopez (106), Valerie Moreland (117) and Sarah Smith (119).
CLASS 1A
Garden City leads the 1A team race in the tourney being held at Plum Creek Golf Course in Austin. The Lady Kats carded a 374. They are followed by Veribest (390) and Clyde Eula (432).
Blanket's Karli Kinkade and Happy's Halee Jo Johnson are tied for the medalist lead at 85. Tied for third at 87 are Clyde Eula's Maris Pree Goodman and Munday's Brooklyn Rodriguez.
CLASS 6A
Austin Vandegrift leads the Class 6A girls with a team total of 289, followed Humble Kingwood (292) and The Woodlands (296).
The 6A tourney is being played at Legacy Hills Golf Club in Georgetown.
There is a tie at the top spot individually between Sydney Givens of Austin Vandegrift and Kate Pickerell of Lake Travis. Both shot 68. Maelynn Kim of Katy Seven Lakes is third at 70.