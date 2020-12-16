Windthorst 22, Mart 21ARLINGTON — Cy Belcher scored on a 1-yard run with 26 seconds on the clock in the fourth quarter and his cousin Ethan Belcher ran around right end for the two-point conversion to lift Windthorst to a 22-21 win over Mart on Wednesday in the Class 2A Division I state championships at AT&T Stadium.
It was the third state title for Windthorst after previous crowns in 1996 and 2003. The Trojans finished second in 1972, 2006 and 2010. Mart was going for its fourth straight championship.
On the final drive of the game (a 75-yard drive), Windthorst converted two fourth down plays.
After Cy Belcher brought the Trojans within 21-20. Windthorst’s Tryston Harding missed the PAT, but the Panthers was offside. Windthorst then elected to go for two and the squad converted.
Windthorst’s Kyle Wolf was voted Offensive MVP with Harding the Defensive MVP.
Wolf caught five passes for 80 yards and a 12-yard TD reception. Harding recovered two fumbles.
Attendance was 3,021.
Sterling City 68, May 22ARLINGTON — Offensive MVP Cross Knittel rushed for four touchdowns to lead Sterling City to the Class 1A Division I state football championship with a 68-22 win over May on Wednesday at AT&T Stadium.
The game attracted 2,431 fans.
It was the first state title for the Eagles (15-0). Sterling City finished as runner-up in 2010.
Knittel rushed for 249 yards and scored on runs of 27, 31, 42 and 36 yards. He tossed TD passes to Damian Calderon (31 yards) and Hudson Cox (62).
Chance Ferguson, who forced a fumble, was named Defensive MVP. He had 6.5 tackles, along with a tackle for loss.
This was the sixth state final for May. The Tigers won the championship in 1977. May previously finished second in 1976, 1984, 2013 and 2014.