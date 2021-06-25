---
2021 Texas 7on7 Championships
Presented by Texas National Guard
Veterans Park and Athletic Complex
3101 Harvey Road, College Station
Division I Pools
(5A or 6A public, SPC or TAPPS Division I private)
A — Haslet Eaton 38, Corpus Christi Carroll 7; Katy Tompkins 34, Nacogdoches 6; Haslet Eaton 44, Nacogdoches 7; Katy Tompkins 35, Corpus Christi Carroll 13 Corpus Christi Carroll 19, Nacogdoches 13 Haslet Eaton 26, Katy Tompkins 13. (Haslet Eaton, 3-0; Katy Tompkins, 2-1; Corpus Christi Carroll, 1-2; Nacogdoches, 0-3).
B — 1, Colleyville Heritage; 2, Edinburg North; 3, Hutto; 4, The Woodlands.
C — 1, El Paso Eastwood; 2, Frisco Wakeland; 3, Georgetown; 4, Spring.
D — 1, Azle; 2, Beaumont West Brook; 3, Humble Atascoita; 4, Lewisville Hebron.
E — College Station 28, Conroe Grand Oaks 6; Wolfforth Frenship 28, Midlothian 14; Conroe Grand Oaks 20, Wolfforth Frenship 19; College Station 42, Midlothian 7; College Station 48, Wolfforth Frenship 6; Midlothian 27, Conroe Grand Oaks 26. (College Station, 3-0; Conroe Grand Oaks, 1-2; Wolfforth Frenship, 1-2; Midlothian, 1-2).
F — 1, Alvin Shadow Creek; 2, Cedar Park; 3, Little Elm; 4, Mercedes.
G — 1, Buda Johnson; 2, Klein Collins; 3, Mission Veterans Memorial; 4, Prosper.
H — 1, Arlington Lamar; 2, Cypress Woods; 3, El Paso Coronado; 4, Garland.
I — 1, Cypress Bridgeland; 2, DeSoto; 3, Killeen Harker Heights; 4, Harlingen.
J — 1, Austin Anderson; 2, Trophy Club Byron Nelson; 3, Cy-Falls; 4, Midland Legacy.
K — 1, Dickinson; 2, San Antonio Warren; 3, Temple; 4, Wylie East.
L — 1, Frisco Lone Star; 2, Laredo United South; 3, Port Neches-Groves; 4, Richmond Foster.
M — Flower Mound Marcus 22, El Paso Americas 19; Tyler 21, Houston Lamar 19; Flower Mound Marcus 35, Tyler 28; Houston Lamar 12, El Paso Americas 6; Tyler 27, El Paso Americas 14; Flower Mound Marcus 21, Houston Lamar 14. (Flower Mound Marcus, 3-0; Tyler, 2-1; Houston Lamar, 1-2; El Paso Americas, 0-3).
N — 1, El Paso Eastlake; 2, Katy Cinco Ranch; 3, Lake Travis; 4, Richardson Pearce.
O — 1, A&M Consolidated; 2, Denton Guyer; 3, Klein Cain; 4, Midland Christian.
P — 1, Austin Westlake; 2, Cy-Fair; 3, Denton Braswell; 4, Harlingen South.
Division I Championship Bracket — The top two teams in each pool will play in the Championship Bracket beginning at 8:45 a.m. Saturday. The third and fourth place teams will play in the Consolation Bracket beginning at 8 a.m. Saturday.