DALLAS — The Dallas Stars hadn’t lost three consecutive games and the Florida Panthers hadn’t won three consecutive games entering Sunday afternoon’s meeting at American Airlines.
Let’s hear it for consistency.
The Stars shook off a sluggish start to handle the Panthers 5-1. Although Dallas never trailed, the Panthers looked like the quicker team for much of the first period. But the Stars defense was tough when it was necessary, including against the Panther power plays.
Moments after another uneventful Florida Panther power play, Jason Robertson chased down a pass in front of the Panther net and scored his second goal of the game early into the third period.
Robertson’s goal gave the Dallas Stars a commanding 4-1 lead after losing their previous two games in Southern California. Miro Heiskanen’s unassisted, open net goal with just under five minutes remaining put the game on ice for Dallas.
The game, however, did not start out looking like a day of dominance for the Stars. In fact, the Panthers were the aggressor early and were outshooting the Stars 25-23 after two periods.
Robertson collected his sixth multi-goal game and has 28 to lead the Stars and tied for fifth-most in the NHL.
Nils Lundkvist’s one-touch power play goal on a one-touch pass by Wyatt Johnston with 10 minutes remaining in the second period gave the Stars a 2-0 lead and snapped an 0 for 7 string in power plays over the previous two games.
Carter Verhaeghe put the Panthers on the board with a goal past Jake Oettinger less than three minutes later.
Esa Lindell finished the scoring flurry by responding with an unassisted goal 39 seconds later to give the Stars a 3-1 lead.
The Stars were outshot 10-4 in a scoreless first period before Jason Robertson slapped in a deflection off the post from his own initial shot with 3:15 remaining in the period.
The period ended with the Panthers holding a 14-8 shot advantage, which included two power plays.
The Stars travel east to New York for games against the Islanders at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday and the Rangers at 6 p.m. Thursday.
Dallas improved to 16-0-0 when they are leading after two periods.
Hintz leaves with injury
Stars forward Roope Hintz left Dallas’ game against the Panthers with an upper-body injury and did not return. Hintz played less than six minutes in the first period before leaving the game. Tyler Seguin took over at center on the Stars’ top line in Hintz’s absence.
