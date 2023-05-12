The story of the 2023 NHL Playoffs has been the performance of the road teams.
Visiting teams set an NHL record by going 31-19 in the first round. Six of the eight matchups were won by the lower seed. The pace hasn’t been matched in the second round so far, but it hasn’t been flipped, either.
More like home ice dis-advantage this postseason, right?
Maybe not in every instance, Stars head coach Pete DeBoer said on Thursday.
“I’ve said this before: The deeper a series goes, the more home ice starts to matter,” DeBoer said after morning skate. “I think teams get a little worn down. Fatigue. The energy in the building is obviously a help at those points for momentum and stuff like that and I think that gets more important as the series goes on.”
Maybe it was the onset of fatigue from the Kraken, or maybe it was a shot of energy from the American Airlines Center, but regardless, it’s the Stars who now have the advantage in the series.
Dallas beat Seattle 5-2 in Game 5 on Thursday. The series will shift back to Seattle on Saturday where the Stars will have a chance to win in six for the second series in a row.
Roope Hintz had two goals to lead the Stars. He now has nine goals this postseason.
Speaking of impressive goal-scoring numbers: Joe Pavelski continued to be fire on the ice, scoring his seventh goal in five games since he returned from a concussion. He has now scored the most goals in a series for a skater 38 or older in a postseason series and he’s one goal away from tying Alex Ovechkin for most postseason goals (72) among active players.
Radek Faksa scored an empty-net goal with just over three minutes away to put Game 5 on ice.
The Stars never trailed, despite having eight more giveaways and 10 fewer shots. That’s due to goalie Jake Oettinger saving 29 of 31 shots, but also because the Stars got off to a fast start.
Rookie Wyatt Johnston started the Stars off with a goal in front of the net after a great feed from Jamie Benn. Hintz added his first goal shortly after to give the Stars a 2-0 lead just over five minutes into the game.
By the end of the first period, the Stars possessed both unquantifiable factors — momentum and energy. As DeBoer indicated before the game, logic suggested it was probably about time both sided with Dallas.
Before the start of the series, one of the potential factors was the difference in rest for both teams between Rounds 1 and 2. The Stars finished the Wild off in six games, while Seattle had to go to Colorado for a seventh game, win that, and then immediately head to Dallas where the Stars were resting and waiting.
Fatigue, contrary to what people anticipated, didn’t show up in Game 1, however. The Kraken won the series opener 5-4 in overtime.
“Sometimes you come home and you have the quick turnaround and there’s a disadvantage in terms of the amount of energy,” Kraken head coach Dave Hakstol said after Game 1. “You don’t have the rest, you don’t have the luxury of a little bit of practice time, but you’re in a rhythm. We knew we would probably have a little bit of a trade-off there.”
Now the Stars will head back to Seattle on a quick turnaround, hoping home ice won’t be too much of an advantage against them.
“We’ve been a good road team,” Pavelski said after the game. “So we have to go in there with a good sense of urgency.”