If there’s one element of the Western Conference second-round playoff series between the Seattle Kraken and Dallas Stars that’s become easily apparent, it’s that anything can happen.
After the teams traded one-sided wins in Games 3 and 4, the Kraken and Stars will get together for Game 5 on Thursday (8:30 p.m., TV: TNT) in Dallas, with each team looking to take a 3-2 series lead.
The Stars lost Game 1 in overtime and were blown out in Game 3, but they bounced back with a 6-3 win in Game 4 in Seattle, dominating every facet of the matchup.
“When we’re playing well, that’s what we look like,” Stars coach Peter DeBoer said. “We’re not giving up much, we’re putting pressure on the other team. We fixed a lot of things.”
Seattle also knows what it’s like to bounce back in a series.
In the first round, the Kraken were down 2-1 heading into Game 4 against the Colorado Avalanche, but they won in overtime and eventually knocked off the defending Stanley Cup champions in seven games.