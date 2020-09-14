The Dallas Stars are heading to their third Stanley Cup Final — their first since 2000.
The Stars scored three straight goals to rally and defeat the Vegas Golden Knights, 3-2, on Monday to win the Western Conference and gain a berth in the Stanley Cup Final.
Denis Gurianov scored the OT goal to lift the Stars to the win. The Stars win the series, 4-1. They will play either the Tampa Bay Lightning or New York Islanders in the final.
The Stars were fourth in the Western Conference when the NHL season paused for the pandemic.
Dallas hovered under the radar in the postseason bubble, particularly after losing two of three round-robin games.
Given little chance against Colorado in the second round of the playoffs, the Stars pushed the Avalanche around and right back to the Rockies. Still considered the underdog against top-seeded Vegas, they have shut down the deep Golden Knights.
Goalie Anton Khudobin has been unstoppable.
The veteran goalie bounced around six teams in 11 NHL seasons, the past two in Dallas. Khudobin had a solid regular season, going 16-8-4 with a 2.22 goals-against average, and has been stellar in the Edmonton bubble after a few shaky starts early.
Khudobin has been a big reason the Stars defeated Vegas, frustrating the Golden Knights with one spectacular save after another. He shut out Vegas in Game 1, stopped 38 shots in Game 3 and made three of his 32 saves during the Golden Knights’ late third period 5-on-3 in Saturday night’s series-controlling 2-1 win.